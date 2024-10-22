Harris, Trump locked in close Nevada race: Poll

Vice President Harris and former President Trump are locked in a tight race in the key battleground state of Nevada, according to the latest survey from AARP .

Trump leads Harris by 1 point, 47 percent to 46 percent, among likely voters in Nevada, in a matchup that includes a full ballot of candidates. Another 1 percent supports Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, 2 percent say they support none of the candidates, 3 percent are undecided.

In a head-to-head matchup in Nevada, Trump leads by one point, with 49 percent support to Harris’s 47 percent support. Another 2 percent say they support none of the candidates, and 2 percent say they are undecided.

Trump has a lead among independent voters, with 46 percent supporting him and 39 percent supporting Harris.

The gender and age trends in polls nationally present in the Nevada survey as well. Harris leads Trump among women, 54 percent to 39 percent, while Trump leads Harris among men, 56 percent to 38 percent.

Older voters, age 65 and above, narrowly back Trump over Harris, 50 percent to 46 percent. Harris, meanwhile, performs best among younger voters, ages 18-34, who support her over Trump by a margin of 14 points, 53 percent to 39 percent.

Trump performs best among the second-oldest age group, voters ages 50-64, who back him by 9 points, 52 percent to Harris’s 43 percent. While the second-youngest age group, votes ages 35-49, are roughly split, 46 percent for Trump and 45 percent for Harris.

Since AARP conducted its last poll in June — when it polled Trump against President Biden, who was the presumptive candidate at the time — Harris has improved her support among key groups, but the biggest change comes from voters who, in June, were more inclined to say their preferred candidate was “other/none” or who said they were undecided.

Today, 3 percent of voters say they support “other/none,” down from 15 percent in June, and 3 percent are undecided, down from 4 percent in June.

Harris has cut Trump’s lead among independent voters by 9 points, from a 16-point advantage in June to a 7-point advantage today.

Eighty-eight percent of Republicans in both polls support Trump, but 9 percent of Republicans today support Harris, up from 5 percent in June. Harris also saw a 6-point net improvement in support among Democrats, whose support Harris increased 10 points and support for Trump improved by 4 points.

Harris saw arguably the biggest net improvement in voters under age 65 since June. She cut Trump’s lead in half among voters ages 50-64, nearly eliminated Trump’s 9-point advantage among voters ages 35-49 and more than doubled the 6-point lead among young voters she had in June.

Harris and Trump remain locked in a close race in Nevada, according to the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill polling average , which puts Trump 0.2 points ahead of Harris, 47.8 percent to 47.6 percent.

The survey, completed between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, included 1,368 likely voters, including a statewide representative sample of 600 likely voters, which had a margin of error of 4.0 percentage points.

