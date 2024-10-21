Open in App
    • The Hill

    Watch live: Trump appears at North Carolina faith leaders meeting

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRivC_0wGFXmlN00

    Former President Trump is appearing at the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in Charlotte, N.C.

    He will be joined by Ben Carson, his former Housing and Urban Development secretary, and his son Eric Trump.

    Watch the event here at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    Michael Hassler
    1d ago
    Christian Taliban
    View all comments
