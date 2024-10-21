Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Harris’s lead over Trump slips to 1 point in new national survey

    By Sarah Fortinsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tM99n_0wFral0E00

    Vice President Harris’s lead over former President Trump has narrowed in the latest national poll from Suffolk University and USA Today.

    The poll, released Monday, shows Harris leading Trump by 1 point, 45 percent support to 44 percent, among likely voters nationally. No other candidate receives more than 1 percentage point of support, while approximately 5 percent of respondents say they remain undecided, and 3 percent refuse to answer.

    The 1-point margin is a shift from the same survey conducted in August , shortly after the Democratic National Convention. Then, Harris led Trump by approximately 4 points, which rounded to 48 percent support for Harris and 43 percent for Trump.

    The new poll follows a similar trajectory to that of the national polling average from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill, which shows Harris with a 1.2-point lead over Trump, 49 percent support to 47.8 percent. That represents a narrowing in the margins between the two candidates since last month, when the polling average often had Harris polling 4 points ahead of the Republican candidate nationally.

    USA Today noted that between the two polls, Harris lost ground among Latino voters and Black voters. Latino voters in the latest poll support Trump over Harris (49 percent support to 38 percent), and Black voters favor Harris over Trump (72 percent to 17 percent), which is a smaller advantage than usual for Democrats.

    USA Today reported that the margin of error for Latino and Black voters is high — 9 percentage points — making it difficult to track how big of a change there’s been in voter sentiment.

    The latest survey was released with two weeks to go before Election Day. Both campaigns have ramped up their efforts in the seven battleground states, where polls show Harris and Trump neck and neck.

    The survey was conducted Oct. 14-18 and included 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 138
    Add a Comment
    ruth
    2h ago
    Much greater than that.
    It’s just me again
    3h ago
    The U.S. debt has now surpassed $34,000,000,000,000. That means that EVERY U.S. citizen now owes about $101,800 in taxes. Vote red ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox1 day ago
    Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly Declare That Trump Is ‘Winning’ and Harris Knows It: ‘Break Glass In Case of Emergency’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Biden corrects himself after saying Trump should be locked up
    The Hill17 hours ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne9 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture6 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier Forced to Admit He Messed Up in Harris Interview
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw Changing Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    Texas sees record early-voting numbers, particularly in Democratic-leaning areas
    The Hill22 hours ago
    Costco’s New ‘FRUSTRATING’ Rule is Affecting MILLIONS In Utah, California, and Nevada!
    sportsradio977.com2 days ago
    Trump serves disturbing message through McDonald’s drive-thru window about whether he’ll accept election result
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    2024 election predictions from Allan Lichtman, Nate Silver, betting odds
    fox29.com4 days ago
    Carville lists 3 reasons why he thinks Harris will win
    The Hill4 hours ago
    Top 5 ways education would look different under Harris vs. Trump
    The Hill2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Harris is panicking over the Black male vote – but polls don’t show full picture
    The Guardian4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Where Do Raccoons Go in the Winter?
    A-Z-Animals2 days ago
    PAC paying Trump's legal fees has run out of cash — with $3M in debt: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Former Obama adviser: ‘Trump is going to try to steal’ election
    The Hill2 days ago
    Maher: October surprise wont ‘save us’ from second Trump term
    The Hill3 days ago
    Who is Martha MacCallum’s Husband? Daniel John Gregory’s Job & Kids
    ComingSoon5 days ago
    CNN Data Guru Shows Trump Support Shrinking Among Key Demographic
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy