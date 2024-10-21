Voters split on whether Harris or Trump is better on key economic issues: Survey

Voters are split on whether they trust former President Trump or Vice President Harris more on a host of key economic issues, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that on the issue of prices for groceries and gas, 40 percent of registered voters trust Harris more while 42 percent trust Trump more. Six percent of respondents trust both equally, while 12 percent trust neither.

The two are also split on jobs and unemployment, with 43 percent preferring Harris to Trump’s 41 percent.

Harris maintains an edge on the issues of taxes on the middle class and the cost of housing, while more registered voters trust Trump on tariffs.

The economy is widely seen as one of the top issues driving voters this year, and the AP-NORC poll shows Harris closing the gap on what had been a stronger topic for Trump.

The poll shows that about half of voters say the economy is very or somewhat poor, with 70 percent saying that the nation is going in the wrong direction on the issue. The pessimism toward the economy is consistent with previous AP polls.

Younger voters, however, are more pessimistic compared to older voters, with voters under the age of 45 slightly less likely than voters older than 45 to trust Harris to handle the cost of housing or everyday items. About one-quarter of voters on both issues trust neither candidate or both equally.

The Associated Press reports a steady voter preference of Harris over Trump, with about half of voters seeing her favorably and 46 percent seeing her unfavorably. On the other hand, only 4 in 10 voters have a positive view of Trump, and 6 in 10 have a negative view.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling average shows Trump trailing Harris by 1.3 percentage points nationally.

The Trump campaign has not responded to The Hill’s request for comment at this time.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted Oct. 11-14 among 1,072 adults, including 957 self-reported registered voters. The margin of error is 4 percentage points for all respondents and 4.2 points for registered voters.

