Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Social Security funds could run out in 6 years under Trump plans: Analysis

    By Aris Folley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30geJS_0wFqzx1s00

    Social Security’s trust fund reserves could be depleted as early as 2031 under former President Trump’s proposals, several years earlier than recent projections, according to an analysis from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

    In an analysis published Monday, the fiscal watchdog weighed the impact several Trump proposals — including his plan to end taxation of Social Security benefits, scrap taxes on tips and overtime, impose new tariffs and expand deportations — would have on Social Security’s finances over the coming years, were he to return to the White House and implement them.

    The combined trust funds for Social Security retirement and disability benefits are currently projected by the program’s trustees to run out in 2035, a year later than previously expected, after economic growth exceeded expectations last year.

    But under Trump’s proposals, the CRFB estimated funds could run out by 2031 while increasing Social Security’s cash deficit $2.3 trillion between fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2035.

    In a closer look at the price tag, the CRFB said its central estimate found the biggest cost stemmed from Trump’s proposal to do away with taxation of Social Security benefits — a move that would cost $950 billion.

    The next big-ticket item, ending payroll taxes on tips and overtime pay, would cost about $900 billion, while proposed changes on tariffs and immigration could add $400 billion to Social Security’s cash deficit.

    Ending taxes on tips and overtime pay would lead to a reduction in “payroll tax collection accruing to the Social Security trust funds,” and imposing large tariffs on imports could “either increase cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) through higher inflation or reduce taxable payroll,” the analysis stated.

    The CRFB also said expanding deportations could lead to fewer “immigrant workers paying into the Social Security trust funds.”

    Trump’s campaign slammed the analysis in a statement Monday.

    “The so-called experts at CRFB have been consistently wrong throughout the years. President Trump delivered on his promise to protect Social Security in his first term, and President Trump will continue to strongly protect Social Security in his second term,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, while instead pointing the finger at Vice President Harris, saying immigration under her agenda “would cause Social Security to buckle and collapse.”

    The CRFB said Harris’s plans to increase border security and extend some parts of Trump’s signature 2017 tax law could “expand Social Security’s deficits by reducing revenue collection from payroll taxes and taxation of benefits.” But the group said her campaign’s proposal overall would not “have large effects on Social Security trust fund solvency.”

    “At the same time, increases in the minimum wage and various tax compliance measures would likely reduce Social Security’s deficits by boosting payroll tax collection,” the CRFB said. “On net, these changes are likely to modestly increase ten-year deficits and advance insolvency by several weeks or months.”

    The watchdog additionally forecast potentially bigger cuts to benefits upon insolvency under Trump’s proposals than under current law. The group estimated a 33 percent cut to benefits after tax for roughly half of beneficiaries under Trump’s plans, compared to 23 percent under current law.

    “But they would be cut by closer to 30 percent for the seniors with just enough income to be paying taxes on benefits, 26 percent for a household with income in retirement at about $100,000 per year, and 3 percent for the very highest income households,” the group said while assessing the potential impact of Trump’s proposed policies thus far.

    Trump has said on the campaign trail that he will not “cut one cent from Social Security.” But experts say that lawmakers will likely need to find common ground on hiking taxes or reducing benefits, or both, to prevent across-the-board benefits cuts if the program goes insolvent in the years ahead.

    “Restoring solvency over the next 75 years would require the equivalent of reducing all future benefits by 24 percent or increasing revenue by 35 percent,” the CRFB said in its analysis.

    Recent scoring from the group on Trump’s previous Medicare proposals have been more favorable for the former president, however. A CRFB analysis looking at his last budget proposal as president found the proposals offered at the time would have “strengthened” Medicare’s fiscal position and “modestly slowed” its cost growth.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 338
    Add a Comment
    Zelda Zonk
    now
    Sounds about right.
    HispanicWoman
    2m ago
    Idiotic media stories don’t tell us the whole story.—🇺🇸Please vote for President Trump. He is strong & fearless, and he will lead our country on the right path. Stop the wars overseas and help bring down this tough inflation, close the border to reform immigration the right way! Another huge migrant caravan is on the way, some of them have criminal intentions. Please vote RED ♥️🙏🏼
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top 5 ways education would look different under Harris vs. Trump
    The Hill2 days ago
    New Study Reveals How Quickly Trump Would Destroy Social Security
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Trump tax plans could exempt 93 million Americans from income taxes
    CNBC1 day ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    The Hill1 day ago
    Biden corrects himself after saying Trump should be locked up
    The Hill18 hours ago
    Carville lists 3 reasons why he thinks Harris will win
    The Hill5 hours ago
    Former Obama adviser: ‘Trump is going to try to steal’ election
    The Hill2 days ago
    6-star generals: The three men who achieved the US military's rarest and most prestigious rank
    War History Online1 day ago
    Trump works the drive-thru at Pennsylvania McDonald’s
    The Hill2 days ago
    Texas sees record early-voting numbers, particularly in Democratic-leaning areas
    The Hill23 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Opinion: Immigration court backlog crisis could make mass deportations inevitable
    The Hill2 days ago
    Harris’s lead over Trump slips to 1 point in new national survey
    The Hill2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Opinion: Obama’s comments reveal what the Democratic Party thinks about the Black electorate
    The Hill2 days ago
    Donald Trump's Michigan Rally Left 'Pretty Empty' as He Struggles to Compete With Kamala Harris Just Hours Away
    Business Times4 days ago
    Trump’s policies could drain Social Security in just six years, report warns
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump Is Obsessed With Having a Dictator-Level Military
    The New Republic19 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Trump tells child US ‘won’t have any cows’ under Harris
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Inflation would be higher under Trump: Economists
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Opinion: The problem with polling
    The Hill4 hours ago
    Opinion: Black men want real change. Only Kamala Harris offers it.
    The Hill2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Infants died at higher rates after abortion bans in the US, research shows
    CNN2 days ago
    Early voting could signal ‘serious danger’ for Harris in Nevada, longtime reporter says
    The Hill1 day ago
    Capitol riot defendants face upheld trespassing charges in US court
    Reuters21 hours ago
    'He Is Degrading': Trump Biographers Call Out All The Signs Of Possible Cognitive Decline
    HuffPost2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy