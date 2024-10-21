Open in App
    Deion Sanders pushes back on Obama remarks: ‘Like, c’mon. C’mon’

    By Lauren Irwin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DJWP_0wFpaUwn00

    University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders pushed back on comments former President Obama made about his team, telling the former president “c’mon.”

    “President Obama is everything to me. I mean, I love him, I admire him, I respect him tremendously,” Sanders said during his postgame press conference Saturday. “But I heard what he said, you know. President, I heard what you said, man. Like, c’mon. C’mon.”

    Obama was delivering remarks in Tucson, Ariz., for Vice President Harris’s campaign on Friday when he said he saw the buses for Colorado’s football team at the airport.

    “Colorado’s got a couple of good players,” Obama said at the rally. “I also know you guys have beaten them twice in a row. Don’t bet against the Wildcats tomorrow.”

    Sanders and the Buffaloes then beat the University of Arizona Wildcats 34-7 on Saturday, setting the stage for the high-profile coach’s comments to reporters after the game.

    “I really don’t get into politics. I’m into people, because politicians they play the political game,” Sanders said. “And he was here, and had to play the political game.”

    “We got more than two good players, but you here, so you had to support that,” Sanders said, addressing the former president.

    Sanders noted Obama had done his homework on the Buffaloes, or someone had given him “great statistics,” but still repudiated the claim about Arizona being able to beat them.

    “President, come on man. You’re my man, I love you, I appreciate you — but come on, dog,” he said, laughing.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    D. Perryman
    22m ago
    all I have to say is your color will not change LMAO
    Gina Meeks
    1d ago
    The Truth Hurt's.
