    • The Hill

    Shapiro says Musk’s plan to award $1M to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition is ‘deeply concerning’

    By Lauren Irwin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWPD3_0wEehYnE00

    Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said tech billionaire Elon Musk’s plan to give $1 million to voters who sign his America PAC petition ahead of Election Day is “deeply concerning.”

    “I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race. How the dark money is flowing, not just into Pennsylvania but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.” “That is deeply concerning.”

    Musk, who is a supporter of former President Trump, announced his plan Saturday. He is asking people to sign the petition, which supports free speech and the right to bear arms.

    “The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition,” Musk said.

    Shapiro said Musk, who has publicly endorsed Trump and appeared at rallies with him, has a right to express his views even though they disagree.

    “He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t obviously, we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro said. “I don’t deny him that right.”

    Still, Shapiro raised concerns about Musk’s funding and interference in the presidential election.

    “I think it raises serious questions that folks may want to take a look at,” he said.

    NBC News’s Kristen Welker pressed Shapiro on whether Musk’s plans are legal. Shapiro, the former Pennsylvania attorney general, said he couldn’t weigh in on the issue.

    “I think it’s something that law enforcement can take a look at,” he said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    Dhawn Simms
    1h ago
    When it’s going to save the first and second amendment or at least help yes I signed the position
    Michael Fisher
    2h ago
    I signed his petition and I'll take his money but...I already sent in my ballot for Kamala 😂
    View all comments
