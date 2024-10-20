The Hill
Shapiro says Musk’s plan to award $1M to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition is ‘deeply concerning’
By Lauren Irwin,2 days ago
Comments / 2K
Add a Comment
Dhawn Simms
1h ago
Michael Fisher
2h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent5 days ago
The New Republic7 days ago
WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News20 hours ago
Latin Times2 days ago
the-independent.com4 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times6 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite6 days ago
Pennsylvania governor says Elon Musk move to give money to voters signing petition raises serious concerns
jurist.org22 hours ago
Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
New York Post4 days ago
‘Disaster in Pennsylvania’: Democrats Warn Kamala Harris Campaign May Cost Election in Pivotal Battleground State
Business Times6 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Mediaite2 days ago
The New Republic6 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
The Hill5 days ago
Entire Panel of Arab-American Voters on MSNBC Refuse To Back Harris: ‘Nothing She Can Do or Say For Us To Change Our Minds’
Mediaite3 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
‘We Are Not Making This Up!’ James Carville Warns Trump Will Round Up His Enemies, Claims He’s Mimicking Nazi Rallies
Mediaite8 days ago
Christians need to stop believing these 'myths' about getting involved in politics, faith leader says
Fox News2 days ago
A Pennsylvania town is thriving with Haitian immigrants – and is the latest target of Republican hate
The Guardian2 days ago
‘Clearly Illegal’: Top Election Attorney Accuses Elon Musk of Breaking Law With $1 Million Lotto-Style Giveaway to PA Voters
Mediaite2 days ago
Fox Business2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.