Harris to campaign with Liz Cheney in battleground state suburbs next week

Vice President Harris next week will campaign across the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where she will be joined by former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for a series of events targeting suburban voters.

A senior Harris campaign official said the vice president and Cheney will take part in conversations in the suburbs of the three key battlegrounds. The events will be moderated by two longtime Republicans: Strategist Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark, and conservative radio host and writer Charlie Sykes.

Harris and Cheney will speak to voters in Chester County, Pa.; Oakland County, Mich., and Waukesha County, Wis. The latter will take place the day before early in-person voting begins in the Badger State.

Cheney joined the vice president for a campaign event in Wisconsin in early October, their first event on the trail together after Cheney endorsed Harris .

The Harris campaign official noted that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley won nearly 50,000 votes in Oakland County during this year’s GOP primary. Michigan was decided in 2020 by about 150,000 votes.

After Haley suspended her campaign, she got more than 9,000 votes in Chester County. Pennsylvania was decided in 2020 by roughly 80,000 votes.

Haley received more than 9,000 votes in Waukesha County after dropping out, and the Harris official noted the state was decided by only 20,000 votes in 2020.

The events are part of an ongoing effort by Harris and her campaign to appeal to disaffected Republican voters who are skeptical of supporting former President Trump in November.

Harris has rolled out endorsements from several Republicans and has appeared in battleground states with prominent GOP Trump critics including Cheney and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

In a bid to appeal to win over moderate Republicans, Harris has said she would put a Republican in her Cabinet and form a bipartisan council of advisers .

Trump, meanwhile, has shrugged off any concerns that he may be losing support among Haley primary voters and skeptical Republicans. Asked Friday morning whether he would reach out to Haley to ask her to campaign for him, the former president said, “I’ll do what I have to do,” before bragging at length about how badly he beat his former ambassador to the United Nations in the primary.

