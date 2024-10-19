Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Harris to campaign with Liz Cheney in battleground state suburbs next week

    By Brett Samuels,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdUwt_0wDQ9Voj00

    Vice President Harris next week will campaign across the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where she will be joined by former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for a series of events targeting suburban voters.

    A senior Harris campaign official said the vice president and Cheney will take part in conversations in the suburbs of the three key battlegrounds. The events will be moderated by two longtime Republicans: Strategist Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark, and conservative radio host and writer Charlie Sykes.

    Harris and Cheney will speak to voters in Chester County, Pa.; Oakland County, Mich., and Waukesha County, Wis. The latter will take place the day before early in-person voting begins in the Badger State.

    Cheney joined the vice president for a campaign event in Wisconsin in early October, their first event on the trail together after Cheney endorsed Harris .

    The Harris campaign official noted that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley won nearly 50,000 votes in Oakland County during this year’s GOP primary. Michigan was decided in 2020 by about 150,000 votes.

    After Haley suspended her campaign, she got more than 9,000 votes in Chester County. Pennsylvania was decided in 2020 by roughly 80,000 votes.

    Haley received more than 9,000 votes in Waukesha County after dropping out, and the Harris official noted the state was decided by only 20,000 votes in 2020.

    The events are part of an ongoing effort by Harris and her campaign to appeal to disaffected Republican voters who are skeptical of supporting former President Trump in November.

    Harris has rolled out endorsements from several Republicans and has appeared in battleground states with prominent GOP Trump critics including Cheney and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

    In a bid to appeal to win over moderate Republicans, Harris has said she would put a Republican in her Cabinet and form a bipartisan council of advisers .

    Trump, meanwhile, has shrugged off any concerns that he may be losing support among Haley primary voters and skeptical Republicans. Asked Friday morning whether he would reach out to Haley to ask her to campaign for him, the former president said, “I’ll do what I have to do,” before bragging at length about how badly he beat his former ambassador to the United Nations in the primary.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 305
    Add a Comment
    KGD1
    17h ago
    2 fuckin loser
    Gail
    18h ago
    Trump 2024🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: A look at the 7 battleground states that hold the key to the White House
    The Hill3 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Top 5 ways education would look different under Harris vs. Trump
    The Hill1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump works the drive-thru at Pennsylvania McDonald’s
    The Hill1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1M every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    USDA lists over 150 schools that may be affected by listeria recall
    The Hill2 days ago
    South Carolina man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Black transgender woman
    The Hill2 days ago
    Trump ignores polls and says he believes immigration, not the economy, is top issue for US
    The Independent5 days ago
    Harvard donations drop; alums cut ties over anti-Israel protests
    The Hill2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Harris to hecklers at rally: ‘I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Opinion: Immigration court backlog crisis could make mass deportations inevitable
    The Hill6 hours ago
    Haberman says Trump’s rhetoric becoming ‘much more apocalyptic’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    ‘We Speak Her Name’: Woman Loses It Sobbing At Kamala Harris Town Hall Over Immigrant Mom Who Died Without Proper Care
    Mediaite9 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy