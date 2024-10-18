Trump responds to Harris attacks: ‘I am the most stable human being’

Former President Trump responded to a barrage of attacks from Vice President Harris calling him “unstable” and “unhinged,” telling Fox News on Friday that he’s “the most stable human being.”

Trump appeared in studio with the hosts of “Fox & Friends” in New York City, where Ainsley Earhardt noted Harris has in recent days increasingly called the former president “unstable” at her campaign events.

“First of all, the question is a pretty rough question, because you know you’re giving this whole argument of this woman who — I don’t think she knows where she is. She’s a low-IQ person. She’s not smart,” Trump said of Harris.

“I am the most stable human being. Remember they said ‘a stable genius,'” Trump added, referring to his own social media post in which he described himself as a “very stable genius.”

“I am the most stable human being,” he continued Friday. “I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

The Harris campaign has in recent weeks ramped up its efforts to paint Trump as unstable and less coherent ahead of Election Day. The vice president has seized on a recent town hall event in which Trump stopped taking questions after two medical emergencies among crowd members and instead stood on stage for 30 minutes as his staff played music he likes.

“I’m going to say what I’ve said publicly, and will say many times, based on my observations and I think the observations of many: Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and, as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him, even when he was president, he’s unfit to be president of the United States,” Harris said Wednesday.

Harris has also highlighted remarks Trump made on Fox Business Network in which he said the bigger threat to the country than foreign adversaries was “people from within.”

He added that any unrest from his critics after the election “should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

