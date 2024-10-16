Florida Dems launch ad campaign to turn out Haitian voters for Harris

The Florida Democratic Party is launching a six-figure ad campaign in the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election, looking to turn out Haitian voters in the state for Vice President Harris.

The ad campaign will target Republicans’ attacks on Haitian migrants in Ohio, according to details first shared with The Hill. As part of the campaign, the state party will run TV ads on Island TV, run digital ads and reach voters in English and Creole at their doorstep.

The Sunshine State’s Democratic party’s 30-second ad, dubbed “Words Shape Our Reality,” goes after former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), over their unproven claims about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

“Words shape our reality, and when you have republican leaders sowing fear, hate and division, the consequences extend far beyond politics,” the narrator says in the ad.

“Haitian Americans know firsthand how lies and misinformation can harm communities, but there’s a different path, one that unites us, uplifts us,” the narrator continues. “Haitian Americans are the fabric of this nation. Our voice and our vote are very powerful in this election.”

“Let’s choose leaders who respect our dignity and strengthen our community. Together we can build a future that empowers all of us.”

The Florida Democratic Party believes the video will encourage Haitian voters to cast their ballot for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). According to Census Bureau data, nearly 512,000 Haitian Americans live in Florida.

A Democrat has not won Florida since former President Obama did in 2012, and Harris will have an uphill climb to get there this cycle. Trump leads the vice president 50.4 percent to 45.3 percent, according to the latest The Hill/Decision Desk HQ aggregate of polls . Harris trailed the ex-president by 13 points in a recent Siena College/New York Times poll.

This is the largest ad Florida Democrats have allocated to a single constituency during the 2024 election cycle.

“The targeted ad campaign reminds Haitians that their vote is powerful in this election and that words shape our reality,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement to The Hill. “The false narrative that Donald Trump and JD Vance spread is having real consequences for Haitians in Springfield, Ohio and Haitians across the country, especially in Florida.

“On November 5, Haitian voters will show them the consequences of their words by voting to send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House,” Fried added.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s campaign and Florida Republican Party for comment.

Ashleigh Fields contributed.

