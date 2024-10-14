Open in App
    • The Hill

    Trump hints at Joe Rogan podcast appearance before election

    By Dominick Mastrangelo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIzWe_0w6DFlyt00

    Former President Trump said he likes Joe Rogan and indicated he plans to go on his popular podcast before Election Day.

    “Joe Rogan has to have you on — would you do that?” Trump was asked during an appearance on the “Full Send” podcast, shown in a clip released over the weekend.

    “Oh sure I would,” Trump replied. “In fact, I think I’m doing it.”

    The former president praised Rogan for being “so well known because of the UFC,” calling him a “good guy.”

    Trump’s comments were first highlighted by Mediaite , which said the full interview from the Nelk Boys will be released Monday.

    Trump has been partaking in a string of interviews and podcast appearances with leading right-wing internet personalities and influencers in recent weeks.

    He has also appeared regularly on Fox News and other conservative media outlets, appearances he uses to bash Vice President Harris and promote his agenda.

    The former president is refusing an invitation from Harris and several news networks to participate in another debate before the Nov. 5 election, saying it’s too late in the cycle, despite agreeing to debates after mid-October against both Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

    Rogan has not hosted Trump on his podcast, which carries an audiences of millions per episode and has drawn criticism in recent years over commentary on public health and other controversial issues.

    It is unclear when exactly Trump might appear on Rogan’s program, but the show published a post on the social platform X over the weekend asking followers “do you want to see Donald Trump on the podcast?”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Big Country
    1d ago
    there is a bunch of reports of Harris doing the same thing.. I just wish they would both go on at the same time and we could have a honest debate that Americans could actually get something out of instead of all the BS that we get during a biased debate..
    Jason Robinson
    2d ago
    look for the greedy, vain, lier beast with a head wound🤔 it is said he is so charismatic that people will become full of hate and fear and follow his directions🤔. holywood actor. the fallen star. wants to be the FACE of his elitist entourage🤔 saudi king, king charles, musk, rothschilds, murdochs, bilderbergs...sure, they hate the "don", and his multinational, ivory towers?
