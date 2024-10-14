North Koreans fighting in Ukraine alongside Russians, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that North Korean troops are now fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, appearing to confirm reports that have been circulating in recent weeks.

Zelensky, in a video address , said there was an “increasing alliance” between Russia and North Korea, which are already cooperating on arms and technology.

“This is no longer just about transferring weapons,” Zelensky said. “It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.”

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said at a parliamentary session last week that it was “highly likely” that North Korean troops were deployed into Ukraine, citing that it would be consistent with a defense treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Local media in Ukraine also reported that a Ukrainian strike earlier this month killed North Korean officers in a strike in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

North Korea has been supplying Russia with critical artillery shells and ballistic missiles in return for access to aid and technology to boost nuclear and space programs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Pyongyang in June, when he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced deepening ties and a mutual defense treaty that includes an obligation to come to each other’s defense in the event of a direct attack.

Russian forces are continuing to press forward across the front line of eastern Ukraine, primarily in the Donetsk region where they have made incremental progress while suffering high losses.

Zelensky said Sunday that Ukrainian defenders have shown “exceptional performance” in defending against Russian attacks, but the increasing ties between Russia and North Korea calls for stronger relations with Ukraine’s allies.

“The front line needs more support,” he said, making another plea for the ability to strike deep into Russia, a policy the U.S. has refrained from lifting out of concern of escalation.

