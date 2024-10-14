Open in App
    Trump leads Harris among Catholic voters in swing states: Poll

    By Alex Gangitano,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUP3g_0w64Fc0Y00

    Former President Trump is polling ahead of Vice President Harris among Catholic voters in swing states, a poll released Monday found.

    Roughly 50 percent of Catholics living in battleground states said they supported Trump, compared to 45 percent who backed Harris, a National Catholic Reporter (NCR) poll found.

    Trump had a notably wide lead in Wisconsin , where he polled ahead of Harris among Catholics by 18 points, and Michigan , where he edged out the vice president by 12 points.

    Harris had a wide lead over Trump among Latino and Black Catholic voters in swing states, with 67 percent of Latino Catholics and 77 percent of Black Catholics backing her. The GOP nominee, meanwhile, led his Democratic rival by 16 points among white Catholics in swing states, the survey shows.

    Abortion is an issue that could sway Catholics this cycle because the church considers the procedure to be murder. Catholic voters split in 2020 with half supporting Trump and half supporting President Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in U.S. history.

    The poll found 51 percent of Catholics in swing states consider themselves anti-abortion, and 45 percent agreed with the former president’s softening stance on abortion. Trump has said he would veto a national abortion ban. The poll also found the 58 percent of Catholics in swing states think abortion should be legal.

    Additionally, the survey shows Trump leading among older Catholic swing state voters, 45-years-old and above, by 8 points. Harris, however, has an edge among Catholic swing state voters 24-years-old and below, leading her GOP challenger by 7 points.

    The two were tied among Catholic swing state voters ages 44 to 24, according to the poll.

    The NCR poll was conducted Oct. 3-8 and included 1,172 Catholic voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It has a margin of error is 2.86 percentage points.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Wilma Fingerdo x's2 ? ™
    1h ago
    Real Catholics do not believe in abortion. Your pope is fake news.
    Cookie
    4h ago
    Well….she IS the Anti Crist!
