Harris expands economic plans with focus on Black men

Vice President Harris on Monday released an economic agenda for Black men, focusing on helping business owners, teachers, cryptocurrency investors, men with health conditions and men in the marijuana industry.

She laid out the focused agenda in an effort to provide Black men “the tools to thrive: to buy a home, provide for our families, start a business and build wealth,” according to campaign co-Chair former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.).

Her plan involves providing 1 million fully forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs and others who have historically faced barriers to starting a business, according to the campaign. The proposal builds on her small-business plan , which includes a tenfold expansion of the tax deduction for startup expenses.

It also involves a National Health Equity Initiative that would aim to address sickle cell disease, diabetes, mental health, prostate cancer and other health conditions that disproportionately impact Black men.

And it involves legalizing recreational marijuana nationally and creating opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in the industry.

Harris would also provide education, training and mentorship programs that help Black men get jobs in high-demand industries, specifically targeting teaching jobs.

Additionally, the campaign said Harris would push for a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets to protect Black men who are invested in them. More than 20 percent of Black Americans own or have owned cryptocurrency assets, according to the campaign.

“She knows that Black men have long felt that too often their voice in our political process has gone unheard and that there is so much untapped ambition and leadership within the Black male community,” the campaign said in its announcement.

The initiative is part of her latest push to appeal to Black voters. Harris is set to travel to Detroit this week for an event with Charlamagne tha God and to meet with Black entrepreneurs. She traveled to North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday as part of an appeal to Black voters and met with Black community leaders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.