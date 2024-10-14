Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Harris expands economic plans with focus on Black men

    By Alex Gangitano,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PorMP_0w5xTcWp00

    Vice President Harris on Monday released an economic agenda for Black men, focusing on helping business owners, teachers, cryptocurrency investors, men with health conditions and men in the marijuana industry.

    She laid out the focused agenda in an effort to provide Black men “the tools to thrive: to buy a home, provide for our families, start a business and build wealth,” according to campaign co-Chair former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.).

    Her plan involves providing 1 million fully forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs and others who have historically faced barriers to starting a business, according to the campaign. The proposal builds on her small-business plan , which includes a tenfold expansion of the tax deduction for startup expenses.

    It also involves a National Health Equity Initiative that would aim to address sickle cell disease, diabetes, mental health, prostate cancer and other health conditions that disproportionately impact Black men.

    And it involves legalizing recreational marijuana nationally and creating opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in the industry.

    Harris would also provide education, training and mentorship programs that help Black men get jobs in high-demand industries, specifically targeting teaching jobs.

    Additionally, the campaign said Harris would push for a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets to protect Black men who are invested in them. More than 20 percent of Black Americans own or have owned cryptocurrency assets, according to the campaign.

    “She knows that Black men have long felt that too often their voice in our political process has gone unheard and that there is so much untapped ambition and leadership within the Black male community,” the campaign said in its announcement.

    The initiative is part of her latest push to appeal to Black voters. Harris is set to travel to Detroit this week for an event with Charlamagne tha God and to meet with Black entrepreneurs. She traveled to North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday as part of an appeal to Black voters and met with Black community leaders.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 259
    Add a Comment
    Doran Sinke
    1h ago
    so what's the economic plan from Harris? give only black people incentives? sounds like equality at its democratic finest.
    Richard Corbin
    1h ago
    she needs to focus on her women beating, nanny impegnating husband. sorry, I meant her massa.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: 9 ways to prepare for racial blowback if Harris loses
    The Hill1 day ago
    Harris reveals ‘opportunity agenda for Black men’ in efforts to shore up support
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Harris steps up efforts to reach Black men
    The Hill1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Biden has approved $1.8 billion for hurricane relief so far
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Democrats start to hit the panic button
    The Hill7 days ago
    Extra check coming to some Social Security recipients in November: Here’s why
    The Hill1 day ago
    Democrats more than double GOP fundraising in Senate battleground states
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com7 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Rising: October 16, 2024
    The Hill6 hours ago
    Stevie Wonder surprises crowd with Obamas appearance: 'Music helps to heal us'
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Ex-Biden administration staffers who resigned over Gaza launch PAC
    The Hill3 hours ago
    SBA disaster loan program is out of money, says Biden
    The Hill1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Slotkin holds 3-point lead over Rogers in Michigan Senate race: Poll
    The Hill1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Biden announces $425 million security aid package for Ukraine
    The Hill4 hours ago
    Mother Of Georgia Woman Who Died From Abortion Ban: ‘A Part Of Me Is Gone’
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: The internet’s worst ‘zero day’ could drain all of our bank accounts
    The Hill1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Opinion: The return of family separation: Trump wants to deport the parents of American-born kids
    The Hill2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    NC county Democratic chair resigns after Trump sign stealing charges
    The Hilllast hour
    Biden warns Israel to allow humanitarian relief into Gaza or face cuts to military aid
    The Forward23 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New ad tries to win back men for Democrats
    NewsNation22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy