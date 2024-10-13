Harris to travel to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin next week

Vice President Harris is set to travel to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in the coming days, hitting the road every day next week with just three weeks left until election day.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), are “blanketing the battlegrounds with an aggressive campaign schedule primarily across the Blue Wall,” according to a campaign official.

Harris will travel to Erie, Pa., on Monday for a local stop with Black men voters and for a rally. Walz on Monday will be in Eau Claire and Green Bay, Wis., where he will help kick off a bus tour of Democratic governors supporting the campaign.

On Tuesday, Harris will travel to Detroit for an event with Charlamagne tha God and will meet with Black entrepreneurs. Walz will be in western Pennsylvania, with stops in Volant, Butler and Pittsburgh.

Harris will then travel to Pennsylvania on Wednesday. On Thursday, she will travel to Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay, Wis. Walz on Thursday will be in North Carolina to mark the start of the Tar Heel State’s early voting.

The vice president will head to Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Oakland County, Mich., on Friday and then stump in Detroit and Atlanta on Saturday. Walz on Saturday will visit Nebraska’s second congressional district.

Harris and former President Trump are in a tied race in the critical swing states that will decide the election. Trump has a 0.8 percentage point lead over Harris in Michigan , Harris has a 0.7 percentage point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania , and Trump has a 0.1 percentage point lead over Harris in Wisconsin , according to the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill’s aggregate polling.

A top surrogate for Harris, former President Obama, will travel to Arizona and Nevada to campaign for her this week, The Hill first reported . Harris traveled to Nevada on Thursday, Arizona on Friday and North Carolina on Saturday last week.

