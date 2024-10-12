Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Michael Moore suggests Biden take advantage of immunity ruling in last 100 days

    By Juliann Ventura,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIcJd_0w4dpfBB00

    Filmmaker Michael Moore made a “bucket list” of priorities for President Biden’s last 100 days in office, reminding the president several times in a post that he has immunity, which the Supreme Court recently determined for core presidential powers .

    “You’re not done. You’ve still got 100 days left in office! And the Supreme Court has just granted you super powers — AND immunity! You don’t answer to anyone. For the first time in over 50 years, you don’t have to campaign for anything,” Moore wrote in a Saturday post on Substack.

    Moore’s list of 13 action items included things like canceling all student and medical debt, halting weapons shipments to Israel and demanding a cease-fire, ending the death penalty, declaring the Equal Rights Amendment a constitutional amendment, and granting clemency to nonviolent drug offenders.

    “You have full immunity! No kidding! No joke! That’s not hyperbole! You can get away with anything! And what if anything means everything to the people?” Moore wrote to the president.

    Soon after Biden dropped out of the presidential race, Moore said Biden’s resigning from the presidency would help Vice President Harris beat former President Trump in November.

    Moore has previously said that it’ll take Trump losing the election “in a landslide” in order to “guarantee” that he fades from the spotlight.

    “We need to ensure that Trump loses in a landslide, with numbers so massive, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the entire country tuned in to watch Geraldo [Rivera] open up Al Capone’s vault,” Moore said in a post earlier this month.

    “Because that’s the only way to guarantee his permanent removal from the public eye,” Moore added.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 433
    Add a Comment
    Brenda
    17m ago
    that man is a pig
    miller
    40m ago
    get seal team 6 over to Trump's place and legally take care of business.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Is 'Signaling Clearly To Us What’s Coming'
    HuffPost28 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Biden relegates Harris back to children’s table after she tries to pick a fight with DeSantis
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    ‘He Intends To Do It!’ Michael Cohen Warns Jen Psaki That Trump Will Use Seal Team Six to ‘Round Up’ Critics And Opponents
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com5 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic3 days ago
    ‘Final warning’: Meghan McCain warns Democrats she’ll ‘start spilling tea’
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite3 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports13 hours ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade4 days ago
    Opinion: The 4 reasons Harris is losing
    The Hill2 days ago
    Biden has ‘privately complained’ about how quickly Democrats have moved on from him: report
    Fox News13 days ago
    President Bush, Put Country Over Party and Endorse Kamala Harris
    US News and World Report3 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story9 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Judge Chutkan approves release of Trump Jan. 6 documents that could reveal more damning testimony
    Salon3 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Bill O’Reilly Says Republicans Will Blame Hurricane on Biden — But Putting Harris in Charge of Response Was ‘Blatantly Political’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes3 days ago
    Dr. Gupta points out what’s notable about Kamala Harris’ health report
    CNN2 days ago
    Josh Hawley Hit by Two Terrible Reports Back-to-Back
    The New Republic11 hours ago
    ‘You Can Get Away With Anything!!’ Michael Moore Pushes Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ to Enact ‘Bucket List’ in Last 100 Days
    Mediaite2 days ago
    ‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Opinion: The return of family separation: Trump wants to deport the parents of American-born kids
    The Hill9 hours ago
    Obama Responds to Heckler Who Claims Trump Wears Diapers: ‘I Almost Said That’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy