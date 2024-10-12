Michael Moore suggests Biden take advantage of immunity ruling in last 100 days

Filmmaker Michael Moore made a “bucket list” of priorities for President Biden’s last 100 days in office, reminding the president several times in a post that he has immunity, which the Supreme Court recently determined for core presidential powers .

“You’re not done. You’ve still got 100 days left in office! And the Supreme Court has just granted you super powers — AND immunity! You don’t answer to anyone. For the first time in over 50 years, you don’t have to campaign for anything,” Moore wrote in a Saturday post on Substack.

Moore’s list of 13 action items included things like canceling all student and medical debt, halting weapons shipments to Israel and demanding a cease-fire, ending the death penalty, declaring the Equal Rights Amendment a constitutional amendment, and granting clemency to nonviolent drug offenders.

“You have full immunity! No kidding! No joke! That’s not hyperbole! You can get away with anything! And what if anything means everything to the people?” Moore wrote to the president.

Soon after Biden dropped out of the presidential race, Moore said Biden’s resigning from the presidency would help Vice President Harris beat former President Trump in November.

Moore has previously said that it’ll take Trump losing the election “in a landslide” in order to “guarantee” that he fades from the spotlight.

“We need to ensure that Trump loses in a landslide, with numbers so massive, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the entire country tuned in to watch Geraldo [Rivera] open up Al Capone’s vault,” Moore said in a post earlier this month.

“Because that’s the only way to guarantee his permanent removal from the public eye,” Moore added.

