Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Harris plans to release medical report on Saturday

    By Alex Gangitano,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2rI0_0w4CdIVj00

    Vice President Harris on Saturday plans to release a report on her medical history and health information, according to a senior Harris aide.

    The report, the aide said, concludes that the vice president possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.

    The decision to release the report on Saturday is based on Harris’s advisers seeing it as an opportunity to use her medical information to focus attention on former President Trump’s own physical health and mental acuity, the aide said. The campaign also wants to highlight that Trump has not released information about his health.

    Trump in August told CBS News he would “very gladly” release his medical records to the public, a month after the first assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pa., but has not.

    The campaign also wants to argue that Trump has avoided scrutiny, using his not wanting to participate in another debate against Harris as evidence, the aide said. The aide also noted that Harris’s advisers want to contrast her age and vitality with that of Trump, who is 78 years old.

    The issue of age was a concern among Democrats when President Biden, 81, was at the top of the ticket and the party has attempted to flip the script since Biden stepped aside and Harris, 59, became the nominee.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 144
    Add a Comment
    Griffin
    24m ago
    It takes time to doctor those things up, otherwise it would have been released immediately
    Dick
    57m ago
    What ever, like any dumbass would believe it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats
    The Hill3 days ago
    Trump, Harris tied nationally in new NBC poll
    The Hill1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Majority think CBS should release Harris’s ’60 Minutes’ transcript
    The Hill4 hours ago
    Should you get the COVID and flu shots in the same arm? Here’s what studies show
    The Hill2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Opinion: The 4 reasons Harris is losing
    The Hill2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    The Hill1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Opinion: Get ready: Republican election disruption is coming
    The Hill10 hours ago
    Democrats shut down Arizona office after shootings
    The Hill2 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Fact Check: JD Vance Owns Company That Sells American Real Estate to Foreign Investors?
    Snopes6 days ago
    Watch live: Vance campaigns in battleground Pennsylvania
    The Hill2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Polis blasts Trump over political rhetoric: ‘Some say it’s cognitive decline’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Harris urges Israel to ramp up Gaza aid, citing UN food report
    The Hill22 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Georgia election workers move closer to collecting Rudy Giuliani’s assets
    The Hill14 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Opinion: What polls are saying three weeks from the election
    The Hill12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy