Harris plans to release medical report on Saturday

Vice President Harris on Saturday plans to release a report on her medical history and health information, according to a senior Harris aide.

The report, the aide said, concludes that the vice president possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.

The decision to release the report on Saturday is based on Harris’s advisers seeing it as an opportunity to use her medical information to focus attention on former President Trump’s own physical health and mental acuity, the aide said. The campaign also wants to highlight that Trump has not released information about his health.

Trump in August told CBS News he would “very gladly” release his medical records to the public, a month after the first assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pa., but has not.

The campaign also wants to argue that Trump has avoided scrutiny, using his not wanting to participate in another debate against Harris as evidence, the aide said. The aide also noted that Harris’s advisers want to contrast her age and vitality with that of Trump, who is 78 years old.

The issue of age was a concern among Democrats when President Biden, 81, was at the top of the ticket and the party has attempted to flip the script since Biden stepped aside and Harris, 59, became the nominee.

