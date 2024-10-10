Open in App
    • The Hill

    CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit by flying object during live shot

    By Lauren Irwin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKBLW_0w1bDN3U00

    CNN’s Anderson Cooper was hit by a flying object Wednesday during a live shot while reporting from Florida on Hurricane Milton.

    Cooper was reporting from Bradenton, Fla., as Milton made landfall, bringing with it 120 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

    “The wind has really picked up,” Cooper said in remarks highlighted by Mediaite. “The water’s really moving.”

    “It’s coming from kind of the north, I guess northeast. And the water is now really starting to pour over. If you look at the ground … woah,” Cooper said when he was interrupted by an unidentified square object hitting him in the face and chest.

    He took a pause and step back, then addressed viewers again.

    “OK, that wasn’t good,” he said, noting he would head inside shortly.

    Officials had warned of the risks of flying debris from Milton, particularly given the destruction already caused by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    mooseknukle
    6h ago
    It was a flying throat guppie .
    robert marra
    2d ago
    Hope he is ok. 🙏
    View all comments
