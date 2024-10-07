Open in App
    • The Hill

    Musk to make more Pennsylvania appearances ahead of election

    By Julia Shapero,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGHAa_0vxtue8W00

    Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk plans to make more appearances in Pennsylvania to boost former President Trump’s campaign in the final four weeks before the election.

    Musk’s appearances in the crucial battleground state will be backed by America PAC, the pro-Trump super PAC the billionaire helped found, a source familiar with the PAC’s efforts confirmed to The Hill. His plans were first reported by Politico .

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO joined Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday at the same site where the former president was struck in the ear by a bullet during an assassination attempt in mid-July.

    Democrats want to “take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote, effectively,” he argued at Saturday’s rally.

    Musk, who endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt, has increasingly taken on a larger role in politics in recent months, using his social media platform X to amplify right-wing views.

    The billionaire’s super PAC has also taken a leading role in get out the vote efforts for the Trump campaign.

    America PAC is offering supporters $47 for each registered swing state voter who signs a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments in an apparent effort to identify potential Trump voters in the key battleground states.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Karen Murphy
    6h ago
    PLEASE DON'T 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙
    Unreal
    13h ago
    How about NO! Dudes a whack job, unfortunately money doesn't buy common sense, you're not wanted here Elon so stfu and go away,
