Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Trump to hold rare California rally on Saturday

    By Brett Samuels,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtNDU_0vxrFEz900

    Former President Trump will hold a rare California rally Saturday, speaking in a deep blue state less than four weeks before Election Day.

    Trump will hold a rally in Coachella, a city in Riverside County in Southern California. The former president is expected to highlight rising costs in Vice President Harris’s home state.

    “This is the future Harris and Walz want for the rest of America—crippling inflation, unaffordable housing, and sky-high gas prices,” the Trump campaign said in announcing the rally. “If this is the California Dream, it’s every American’s worst nightmare.”

    BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

    Best Prime Day 2024 Deals

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSJIr_0vxrFEz900
    Shop Now

    While Trump has ventured to California in the past for fundraisers and press conferences, including as recently as last month, the Saturday event will mark the rare instance of a rally with supporters in the Golden State.

    Trump will hold two events Wednesday in Pennsylvania before heading out west.

    California is not expected to be competitive in the presidential race, and Trump has not been active in the the state’s U.S. Senate race, where Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is facing off against Republican Steve Garvey.

    Coachella is in a congressional district that is represented by a Democrat and was one President Biden and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried in the past two presidential elections.

    Some aides with the Harris campaign mocked Trump’s decision to hold a rally in California with Election Day roughly a month out instead of a more competitive battleground state.

    “Oh no. This is extremely concerning for our campaign. Please do not go to Coachella, CALIFORNIA 24 days before the election,” Ammar Moussa, a Harris campaign spokesperson, posted on the social platform X.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    ConstitutionalRepublicanWoman
    1m ago
    Virginia Giuffre, a victim from J Epstein just ENDORSED TRUMP🥤🍿
    Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
    24m ago
    Stay home Diaper Don and change your depends underwear. You stink.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    What are Trump's odds of winning the election? Here's why they just got better
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump calls his campaign team 'so stupid' as they display 'wrong picture' at rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Trump to attend rally in Coachella on Saturday
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story3 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Billionaire Who Backed Trump Is Now Donating to ‘Great Friend’ Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump latest presidential poll: Who is winning with election less than a month away?
    AL.com2 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill9 days ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story9 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes5 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds7 days ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    'Really disappointed': Former Trump voters worry he can't be a 'normal person'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent8 days ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify7 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    'There’s Something About Miriam’ Is Reality TV’s Most Shameful, Disgusting Project
    Collider2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy