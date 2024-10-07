Trump to hold rare California rally on Saturday

Former President Trump will hold a rare California rally Saturday, speaking in a deep blue state less than four weeks before Election Day.

Trump will hold a rally in Coachella, a city in Riverside County in Southern California. The former president is expected to highlight rising costs in Vice President Harris’s home state.

“This is the future Harris and Walz want for the rest of America—crippling inflation, unaffordable housing, and sky-high gas prices,” the Trump campaign said in announcing the rally. “If this is the California Dream, it’s every American’s worst nightmare.”

While Trump has ventured to California in the past for fundraisers and press conferences, including as recently as last month, the Saturday event will mark the rare instance of a rally with supporters in the Golden State.

Trump will hold two events Wednesday in Pennsylvania before heading out west.

California is not expected to be competitive in the presidential race, and Trump has not been active in the the state’s U.S. Senate race, where Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is facing off against Republican Steve Garvey.

Coachella is in a congressional district that is represented by a Democrat and was one President Biden and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried in the past two presidential elections.

Some aides with the Harris campaign mocked Trump’s decision to hold a rally in California with Election Day roughly a month out instead of a more competitive battleground state.

“Oh no. This is extremely concerning for our campaign. Please do not go to Coachella, CALIFORNIA 24 days before the election,” Ammar Moussa, a Harris campaign spokesperson, posted on the social platform X.

