    • The Hill

    Watch: Harris, Emhoff mark anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NeXwz_0vxct5UU00

    Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday marked the first anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel.

    The two were expected to plant a memorial tree at the vice president’s residence, in addition to delivering remarks to the press. President Biden earlier on Monday marked the day at the White House where he was joined by a rabbi and participated in a yahrzeit candle lighting.

    The event with Harris and Emhoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 10
    Hello
    1d ago
    they should be covering and asking her husband about his past. women abuser
    If you only knew....
    1d ago
    which attack? The one on his ex-girlfriend?
