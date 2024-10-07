Watch: Harris, Emhoff mark anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks

Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday marked the first anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel.

The two were expected to plant a memorial tree at the vice president’s residence, in addition to delivering remarks to the press. President Biden earlier on Monday marked the day at the White House where he was joined by a rabbi and participated in a yahrzeit candle lighting.

The event with Harris and Emhoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT

