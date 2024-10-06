Open in App
    Harris to sit down with ‘The View,’ Colbert and Howard Stern in media blitz

    By Brett Samuels,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5vdT_0vwEj6J200

    Vice President Harris will spend the week hitting the airwaves with a series of major media interviews before heading to the West Coast as early voting gets underway.

    A senior campaign official said Harris will sit for interviews in the coming days with radio host Howard Stern, late night host Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show,” and the hosts of “The View.”

    Those appearances are in addition to a previously announced sit-down with “60 Minutes,” which will air Monday, and an appearance on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast that will be released Sunday.

    Harris’s media blitz comes as her campaign has thus far used targeted interviews to reach certain audiences. The vice president has sat for interviews with local outlets in battleground states, and she has done radio interviews and podcasts.

    The audiences for her upcoming interviews will likely be larger, though. “The View” and “The Late Show” boast millions of viewers daily, Stern has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and Alex Cooper, host of “Call Her Daddy,” has millions of followers on social media.

    Harris will travel later in the week to Nevada and Arizona, the senior campaign official said.

    She will participate in a Univision town hall event and other campaign stops in Las Vegas on Thursday, the official said. On Friday, she will travel to Arizona to campaign and urge voters to cast their ballots early. Early voting begins in the state Wednesday.

    Polling has shown the presidential race between former President Trump and Harris is neck and neck with roughly four weeks to go until Election Day.

    A Decision Desk HQ/The Hill average of polls shows Harris narrowly leading in the battleground states of Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Trump is narrowly ahead in Arizona and Georgia.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

