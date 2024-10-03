Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    US bans steel, artificial sweetener imports from Chinese companies over forced labor allegations

    By Ashleigh Fields,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1GT4_0vt2MKgm00

    The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will no longer import steel or artificial sweeteners from two companies based in China due to their alleged use of forced labor .

    The department said Baowu Group Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel Co. Ltd. and Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients Co. Ltd., which are accused of using forced labor to sell goods internationally, will join the list of companies sanctioned under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

    “The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is the Biden-Harris Administration’s most powerful tool to combat forced labor and hold its perpetrators to account,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Wednesday. “The UFLPA is catalyzing American businesses to fully examine and assess their supply chains and setting a new standard for our international partners as we work together to eradicate forced labor from the global economy.”

    This action marks the first time a steel or aspartame company has been added to the UFLPA “entity list.” President Biden signed the UFLPA into law at the end of 2021 following allegations of abuse toward the ethnic Uyghur group and other persecuted groups.

    “Today’s actions reaffirm our commitment to eliminating forced labor from U.S. supply chains and upholding our values of human rights for all,” said Robert Silvers, Homeland Security under secretary for policy. “No sector is off-limits. We will continue to identify entities across industries and hold accountable those who seek to profit from exploitation and abuse.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    bakeecld
    21h ago
    Nike is safe though
    merrymonthofmay
    1d ago
    He’s an idiot, out of work Jan 6
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Donald Trump’s tariff plan could bring us back to the 1930s
    The Hill20 hours ago
    Opinion: Stop building China’s military with US tax dollars
    The Hill2 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story4 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Meghan Markle Has Big Plans for Prince Harry’s Inheritance as Divorce Rumors Heat Up: ‘The Way They Go through Money Is Ridiculous’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race
    The Hill1 day ago
    Opinion: How seriously should we take Putin’s threats of nuclear escalation?
    The Hill3 days ago
    Trump slams Biden for saying Israel shouldn’t target Iranian nuclear sites: ‘The craziest thing I’ve ever heard’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Pilot flying Helene rescue missions in NC threatened with arrest
    The Hill1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Flu vaccine efficacy against hospitalization may be lower this season: CDC
    The Hill19 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Billionaires Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg Are All Middle Children — Here's How It Impacts Success, According to a Psychologist
    Entrepreneur1 day ago
    Biden administration putting $1.5B into four electric power projects — including interconnection for Texas’s isolated grid
    The Hill2 days ago
    Investigation uncovers alarming behavior of world's largest beef producer: 'A devastating new war'
    thecooldown.com11 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Opinion: Russia and China are making political inroads in Central America
    The Hill1 day ago
    Drivers risk $500 fine as new ‘Siddens Bening’ law cracks down on dangerous driving habit and grace period ends in weeks
    The US Sun22 hours ago
    Record number of kindergartners had vaccine exemptions last year: CDC
    The Hill1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Lawmaker on Helene conspiracy theories: ‘PLEASE help stop this junk’
    The Hill22 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy