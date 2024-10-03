Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Debate performance gives Vance 2028 White House boost

    By Al Weaver,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcS0k_0vsj1hDA00

    Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) debate performance is giving him a shot in the arm to become a leading 2028 presidential contender no matter what happens in November between former President Trump and Vice President Harris.

    The impact of vice presidential debates on election outcomes is widely considered negligible. But the significance of Tuesday’s debate between Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) could be felt more acutely years from now, after the Ohio Republican received widespread plaudits from the right for his performance.

    “This is exactly what he needed to do for his own political future. He’ll certainly be happy with the short-term implications to the extent those matter, but the long-term implications are real,” one Senate GOP aide said.

    Vance gets stellar reviews for debate

    “People have kind of been viewing him as a drag on the ticket. There was resentment among a large amount of the party’s factions just because a lot of people were opposed to him being picked in the first place. They felt like they were being proven right,” the aide continued. “This really resets a lot of that for him, and now people have a very good feeling about him and it buys him a tremendous amount of goodwill, but it also just puts him in a place of real strength.”

    Trump can only serve one more term in office and has said he will not run in 2028, when he will be 82. That only put more focus on his choice of a running mate, as his allies looked for a MAGA heir apparent.

    But Vance, who had been considered a rising star in the party, has had a largely uneven stretch as Trump’s running mate ever since the 40-year-old was rolled out as the choice during the Republican National Convention, having come under heavy criticism over comments past and present.

    Those included his recent decision to push false claims that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, and a 2021 remark attacking some women, including Harris, as “childless cat ladies” who “don’t really have a direct stake” in the future of the country.

    On Tuesday, however, Vance flipped the script and offered Republicans a reminder of why he was chosen as a potential standard-bearer for the MAGA movement.

    According to multiple polls , Vance was considered the slight winner. He also saw his favorability ratings draw close to even among those who watched the debate after entering underwater by a double-digit margin.

    “A lot of people, even the ones that probably don’t agree with him on a lot of issues, they can see a future commander in chief on the debate stage now,” the Senate GOP aide said.

    Vance edges Walz in overnight polling of VP debate performances

    “From the JD Vance, ‘how does he come off as a person’ perspective — that bar was still super low for him, because all the stories that people see about him is, ‘This is not a good guy. He’s weird. He’s abnormal. He believes crazy things. This is a boogeyman,’” the aide added. “On stage, I think they saw something completely different. … I think there’s a big gap between what people had in their minds, perception-wise, versus what they got on stage, and I think that has a significant impact when it’s that kind of surprise factor.”

    His performance Tuesday was widely expected by his Senate GOP colleagues, many of whom have praised him as smart, articulate and well-prepared, particularly in a debate setting. Sen. John Thune (S.D.), one of the leading contenders to become Senate GOP leader next year, told reporters last week that he was encouraged Vance was consistently doing media interviews and talking frequently with reporters on the campaign trail.

    Debates were also an area where he separated himself during the Ohio GOP primary in 2022, impressing Trump in the process.

    His debate performance could prove especially crucial with the key constituency of Republican donors, especially those who disagree with him on key economic and foreign policy issues, including support for Ukraine. The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia was not discussed during Tuesday’s affair.

    “It redefined him to the money guys,” one GOP operative said. “He came across as a serious guy who won a VP debate, and some of the money guys who rolled their eyes at him now think, ‘Hey, this guy has some game.’”

    “He came away a lot more substantive than many of the donors had realized. … Before last night, could you have envisioned JD Vance on a stage with Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Glenn Youngkin? Eh, maybe,” the operative continued. “After last night, it’s clear he belongs. … A lot of those guys don’t want to see JD on that stage.”

    Vance appeared before a number of top Republican donors, including some who have yet to commit financial support for the former president, the night before the debate.

    Will Martin, a Vance spokesperson, told The Hill that the senator’s focus remains squarely on the final five weeks of campaigning for the top of the ticket.

    5 takeaways from the Vance-Walz VP debate

    “The only thing Senator Vance is thinking about is making sure we put President Donald J. Trump back in the White House. We have less than 35 days left in this election and there is absolutely nothing that will distract us from that goal,” Martin said in a statement. “If we come up short this November, what happens in 2028 won’t matter because this country will be beyond saving.”

    Despite the strong night, Vance’s performance was by no means perfect. Potentially the most memorable moment occurred when Vance declined to answer whether Trump lost the 2020 contest to President Biden, declaring he was “focused on the future.”

    But Vance got a major show of support from perhaps his most important audience in the aftermath of his battle with Walz — Trump said in an interview that the performance reminded him why he chose him in the first place.

    “It just reconfirmed my choice,” he said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 332
    Add a Comment
    Cindy Lou Hoo
    1h ago
    Four years. Hopefully, we’ll all just forget him.
    Kerry Williams
    1h ago
    Vance❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Melania Trump: ‘We are dealing with much more danger’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Swing-state breakdown: Here’s where the Harris-Trump race stands
    The Hill18 hours ago
    Michael Moore: Only ‘landslide’ loss will guarantee Trump’s ‘permanent removal from the public eye’
    The Hill1 day ago
    FBI, DHS warn of possible violence on Oct. 7 anniversary
    The Hill16 hours ago
    5 takeaways from Trump’s return to Butler
    The Hill3 hours ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Colorado looking into threats on judge after Tina Peters sentenced in election case
    The Hill13 hours ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Opinion: JD Vance is a con artist, and the debate proved it
    The Hill2 days ago
    Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race
    The Hill1 day ago
    Trump slams Biden for saying Israel shouldn’t target Iranian nuclear sites: ‘The craziest thing I’ve ever heard’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Firefighters union declines to endorse a presidential candidate
    NBC News2 days ago
    Trump attorney Alina Habba expects to be hit with ‘onslaught of litigation’ before election
    The Hill2 days ago
    Harris employs radically different approach than Hillary Clinton
    The Hill1 day ago
    Trump set to hold ’emotional’ rally in Butler, site of assassination attempt
    The Hill1 day ago
    Opinion: Glenn Youngkin and the art of the flip: A guide to winning in tough areas
    The Hill11 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile3 days ago
    What is Marburg virus? Outbreak of Ebola-like disease detected in yet another country
    The Hill1 day ago
    Lawmaker on Helene conspiracy theories: ‘PLEASE help stop this junk’
    The Hill1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Trump on Melania’s abortion-rights comment: ‘You have to stick with your heart’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Where the Harris-Trump race stands 1 month out from Election Day
    The Hill12 hours ago
    Where do Trump, Harris stand on marijuana policy?
    The Hill12 hours ago
    Obama to kick off campaign swing for Harris in key battleground state of Pennsylvania
    The Hill1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Joy Behar slams Melania Trump over abortion remarks: ‘It’s a big scam’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago
    South Carolina extends voter registration due to Hurricane Helene impact
    The Hill1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy