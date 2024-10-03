Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Biden administration putting $1.5B into four electric power projects — including interconnection for Texas’s isolated grid

    By Rachel Frazin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GOGr_0vsiyrnT00

    The Biden administration is putting $1.5 billion toward four electric power projects, including a connection to the Southeast for Texas’s isolated grid, it announced Thursday.

    The four projects are expected to improve grid reliability and improve energy access, the Energy Department said in a press release.

    Collectively, they’re expected to enable 7,100 megawatts of new electric power capacity in Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. That’s enough energy to power more than 710 million LED light bulbs.

    One of the projects will, for the first time, connect the isolated Texas power grid with power markets in the southeastern U.S. That grid’s lack of connection came into focus after 2021’s Winter Storm Uri, which caused severe power outages and ultimately killed hundreds of people.

    Research has suggested that connecting Texas to the nation’s broader grid could have prevented some of the blackouts.

    More broadly, the Biden administration has promoted power lines as a climate solution, noting that some renewable projects struggle to get hooked up to the grid.

    “When President Biden and Vice President Harris took office, they set out a vision to tackle the climate crisis and power the economy with clean electricity. In order to get there, we need to more than double our current transmission capacity,” White House adviser John Podesta told reporters Wednesday.

    Federal funding for these projects comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and follows three additional previously announced projects funded under the same transmission program.

    One project will include the construction of a new power substation in Haynesville, Maine, and a 111-mile power line connecting it to the broader New England grid.

    Another will connect wind and solar energy to demand in eastern Oklahoma.

    A fourth project will run across New Mexico and help provide power for the area’s semiconductor and battery manufacturing industries, as well as data centers.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 172
    Add a Comment
    Rosemarie Camerer
    1h ago
    whT giving more money away but they have no money to help the people in North Carolina crooked get him out now he will destroy us completely before they get out
    Keith Lavoie
    12h ago
    let freedom ring.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump claims Hurricane Helene response ‘going even worse’ than Katrina
    The Hill2 days ago
    Harris to bash Vance over Michigan EV plant jobs at rally
    The Hill1 day ago
    Watch live: Trump, Kemp tour Hurricane Helene damage in Georgia
    The Hill1 day ago
    FBI, DHS warn of possible violence on Oct. 7 anniversary
    The Hill16 hours ago
    Biden administration restores pre-Trump farmworker protections from pesticides
    The Hill2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    US Navy shows destroyer firing interceptor at Iranian missile
    The Hill2 days ago
    What is Marburg virus? Outbreak of Ebola-like disease detected in yet another country
    The Hill1 day ago
    I live on a 500-acre lot and have socked away $3 million – can I retire if I only spend $120,000 per year?
    24/7 Wall St.15 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Melania Trump: ‘We are dealing with much more danger’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Pilot flying Helene rescue missions in NC threatened with arrest
    The Hill2 days ago
    Swing-state breakdown: Here’s where the Harris-Trump race stands
    The Hill18 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    South Carolina extends voter registration due to Hurricane Helene impact
    The Hill1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Lawmaker on Helene conspiracy theories: ‘PLEASE help stop this junk’
    The Hill1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy