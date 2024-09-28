Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Opinion: Harris needs to take off the gloves

    By James D. Zirin, opinion contributor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4x2i_0vn6Xy6300

    I can’t bear to say this, but Kamala Harris could lose if Donald Trump succeeds in bringing new likely voters into the electorate.

    The polls tell us she is up almost 3 percent nationally, and is likely to win the popular vote. But her thin lead over Trump in six of the seven battleground states is within the margin of error.

    She might widen her lead if there is an “October surprise.” Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “oversized” 180-page brief , now under seal in Washington, may reveal new levels of Jan. 6 Trump criminality if unveiled before the election. And there could be a deal in the Middle East, as Netanyahu has pledged to hold talks on a U.S.-proposed cease-fire in Lebanon that could ease fears of a regional war.

    Trump has historically outperformed the polls, as many Trump voters are understandably ashamed to say they support him, and they are tabulated as uncommitted. But, alarmingly, the averages say Harris has come up short in states Biden won in 2020 — in Georgia, where she and Trump are essentially tied, and Arizona, where Trump has the edge.

    In Pennsylvania, which is a must-win for Harris, a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll gives her a 5-point lead, although other polls show a closer race.

    Harris is good at the subjects she is good at: abortion and Trump’s bad character. She recently stood beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and gave a dynamite speech defending our policy in Ukraine. Character is the only predictor we have of a president’s conduct in office. Trump’s character, viewed against her self-evident charisma and energy, has electrified her Democratic base. This excitement has given her a commanding 31-point lead with young voters . She clearly needs to carry that passion into other issues.

    The electorate by now should be tired of Trump’s kitschy speeches, his lowbrow allusions and his fusillade of lies. But voters want to hear from Harris how she is going to change their lives for the better over the next four years. She needs to be on a mission beyond “I am not Trump.”

    Like the good prosecutor that she is, Harris must come out swinging sternly with the facts. She should remind the voters that Trump’s war on immigrants, particularly Black and Hispanic immigrants, is antithetical to the core values of our country.

    We need immigrants to flourish. We need their talents, their energy and their skills. Their admittance to the country enhances national security and American exceptionalism.

    There is no proof that we have admitted an abnormal number of rapists and murderers. Trump lies to the American people when he tells us that crime is down in Venezuela and Haiti because we admitted so many of their emigrants, that immigrants are rapists and murderers who steal and eat pets.

    Research indicates that immigrants commit fewer crimes than U.S.-born people. We are a nation of immigrants, as Franklin Roosevelt reminded the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1938.

    Trump’s inhumane immigration policies include family separation and his promise that, if elected, he will use the military to round up immigrants and expel them from the country.

    Trump’s demagogic claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” is a big lie. True, illegal border crossings soared to record levels under Biden, averaging 2 million per year from 2021 to 2023. The rise is attributable to a variety of factors, including asylum policy changes, economic conditions and the COVID pandemic. However, after the administration tightened border controls and closed off migrants’ access to the asylum system, crossings dropped sharply.

    Trump has played politics with the issue, rallying Republicans in Congress to block a bipartisan Senate bill that would have instituted far-reaching border reforms. Biden has proceeded by executive action, and recent months have left the border quieter than at any point since he took office.

    As for the economy, Harris outlined a pragmatic approach in a speech to the Economic Club in Pittsburgh this week, with a sharp focus on middle-class and manufacturing opportunities by lowering costs, investing in American innovation and leading the world in future industries. “I’m a capitalist,” she said. She made her case, and it landed.

    She and Biden have accomplished much on the economy, a central concern for voters. Inflation is down to 2.5 percent , the lowest since Biden took office. The unemployment rate is just above 4 percent. A low unemployment rate indicates a strong economy, where most people who want to work can find jobs. Interest rates are down. The stock market is at record highs. The recovery from the pandemic-induced recession is notable, with improving job metrics and economic growth.

    Trump has resorted to gimmickry smacking of “a chicken in every pot.” He won’t tax tips. He panders to seniors, saying he won’t tax Social Security payments. She has remained silent.

    According to the Washington Post , although Harris has improved on Biden’s 2020 margins among some demographics, she is not yet replicating the coalition that won the White House. Her margin with Black voters is 53 points according to the latest polls. But Biden’s margin among Black voters in 2020 was 81 points. With six weeks to go, Harris will be hard pressed to match Clinton’s 86-point lead in 2016, let alone Obama’s 93-point margin in 2012.

    And, listening to Harris — with the notable exceptions of her spectacular convention speech and stunning debate performance, when she took off the gloves — is often lulling, like listening to elevator music. She needs to make clear her vision for the country and talk common sense to the American people.

    James D. Zirin, author and legal analyst, is a former federal prosecutor in New York’s Southern District. He is also the host of the public television talk show and podcast Conversations with Jim Zirin .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 832
    Add a Comment
    Gary Good
    47m ago
    more like she needs to keep her lying ass mouth shut she is such a fake
    Nadja English
    2h ago
    She’s got no gloves! She is a very weak candidate! Sorry you wasted time and money shoving Biden out the door to replace him with Kammy! LMAO!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill4 hours ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story9 hours ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith: Trump ‘speaks a lot of folks’ language,’ but Harris going to win
    The Hill10 days ago
    Janet Jackson Repeats False Claim On Kamala Harris' Race: 'That's What I Heard'
    HuffPost8 days ago
    Zelensky Cuts Off Trump After He Boasts About Relationship With Putin: ‘I Hope We Have More Good Relations’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Erased From Montana Ballot Due to Computer Glitch
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Revealed: Jack Smith's new Trump evidence could reach the public before election
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story1 day ago
    South Carolina inmate utters just one final word before dying by lethal injection in state’s first execution in 13 years
    New York Post9 days ago
    The Republicans who are voting for Kamala Harris: ‘We don’t want someone that’s cavorting with dictators’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Sasha Obama’s Latest Outing Shows How She’s Nailing the Boho Aesthetic
    SheKnows1 day ago
    A majority of millionaires plan to vote for Harris over Trump in November
    Markets Insider4 days ago
    Trump Appears to Have Lost a Total Grasp on Things
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Donald Trump’s Secret Plan to Eliminate the Government
    The New Republic24 days ago
    Opinion: 2024 has been an ‘unprecedented’ election, but the polls are telling us another story
    The Hill6 days ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    The Hill2 days ago
    Inmate who strangled 11-month-old will get taxpayer-funded gender surgery, judge rules
    KIMA TV6 days ago
    For First Time Ever, More Americans Are Republican Than Democrat
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    The age at which you can retire will change, and so will your Social Security checks
    thetransferportalcfb.com9 days ago
    Fact Check: Every Claim About JD Vance We've Fact-Checked During 2024 Presidential Campaign
    Snopes2 days ago
    'Grandpa let's get you to bed': Trump rally comment raises concerns over 'senile moment'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times1 day ago
    'Rape me instead of my daughters' - women tok about Sudan horrific war
    BBC3 days ago
    'She was born that way': Trump says at rally Kamala Harris is a 'mentally disabled person'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Hoda Kotb Quit ‘Today’ Rather Than Accept Offer Below $20 Million
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Trump blames Kamala Harris after moving rally from outdoor 'field' to 'a small arena'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Joe Rogan predicts a Harris-Walz administration would 'clamp down more’ on free speech
    Fox News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy