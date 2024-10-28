My Favorite Ride: Magazine ads from a century ago tout elegant cars - and cigarettes

The weighty envelope arrived in the office mail last month. The return address was in Bloomington and whoever sent it paid $4.31 in postage to get it to The Herald-Times headquarters.

Readers send me things, so I wasn't surprised to see the white USPS envelope on my desk, next to the water-starved lucky bamboo plant and a photo of my kids and grandson.

Inside was a treasure trove, possibly originating from the Kokomo area: two dozen full-page, pristine-condition Ford magazine advertising pages for cars and trucks, carefully cut from publications from 1929 through 1940.

A black-and-white sketch of a new Ford sedan in the Jan. 11, 1937, edition of Time proclaims, "Byways are Highways in the new Ford V-8." An ad from six years earlier in the June 20, 1931, edition of Literary Digest shows a seaside color illustration of a five-passenger "Beautiful Ford Standard Sedan ."

A 1939 color ad from The American Legion Monthly shows a woman and two teenage kids standing wistfully next to an empty garage. "Is yours a two-car family with only one car?" the ad copy asks. "Wouldn't there be more peace and pleasure and efficiency for the whole family with two cars instead of one?"

A Scottish terrier stands nearby in the grass. The sentence, "Next time, I hope I get adopted by a two-car family," is written by the dog's mouth, as if the pet is speaking.

No pressure there for owners of a single Ford.

Then, in italics: " Owning two cars is a lot easier than you think when those two cars are Fords. " The words are next to an artist rendering of a shiny red 85-horsepower Ford Deluxe Tudor sedan and a blue V-8 Ford Coupe parked in a wide driveway leading into a two-car garage.

Those 1939 Fords got good gas mileage and provided comfort for driver and passengers, the ad claims. "You get generous room all around, grand hydraulic brakes and a stabilized chassis that doesn't dip when you stop or bob when you start."

Good to know.

My favorite magazine car ad, tucked inside the yellow school folder that has "Ford Model A − V-8" written on the front in black marker, is for a 1940 Ford V-8. There's a woman standing beside the car, dropping her car keys into a black clutch-snap purse.

She's wearing gloves and dressed in the manner of my fashion-forward friend Sarah Morin Clark: an A-line olive-green dress, a burnt-orange padded-shoulder wool coat, a beret and black suede shoes with a stacked wooden heel. There's a heavy gold necklace around her neck and the outfit is complete with big clip-on earrings that might be pearls.

"Style: You'll find it in a Ford!" the ad says. Then this: "Clean lines and pleasant colors that you'll like all the more as you live with them ... Interiors as trimly tailored as your smartest suit. Soothing sand-toned upholstery. Rich maroon and mahogany appointments ... Under the hood, a proud and powerful engine that knows no peer near its price. Altogether, an ideal car for the style-wise woman who always makes the most of what she has to spend."

If only I could buy this car.

There's more to the1940 ad. The top shows three special features of this Ford: a "graceful two-spoke steering wheel," deep, wide seats with a soft "floating edge" and "a modern instrument panel" featuring a clock, a lighter and two ashtrays.

Speaking of ashtrays, the full-page advertisements for cigarettes on the reverse side of nearly every car ad in the folder were surprising, depicting how smoking was promoted as a great thing. Lucky Strikes and Camels were the preferred smokes of the day.

Camel ads advised readers to "Watch your nerves. Let up − light up a camel." One features vignettes about a proofreader, a bucking bronco rider, a dirt track racer and a pilot who all smoked Camel cigarettes to alleviate stress. "In hazardous jobs − in every-day grinds − smokers say 'CAMELS ARE SOOTHING TO THE NERVES.'"

Wow.

The reverse side of my Ford fashion ad from 1940 promotes Lucky Strike cigarettes and their "toasted" high-quality aged tobacco.

What the ad calls "actual photographs" show the raw tobacco in two stages. In one, deep-green tobacco plants in a North Carolina field are ready for harvest. The other shows tobacco leaves hanging in a barn loft drying. A man is holding out a golden leaf bigger than his head, smiling.

"The world has never known finer tobacco than American farmers have grown in recent years with the scientific help of Uncle Sam."

With that, I flipped the pages back over, Ford side up.

'A true treasure' found at Goodwill

A hand-written letter from Bloomington resident Donetta Cothran accompanied the magazine ads. "Hello, longtime reader, first time writer," it begins. She then admits upfront to being a Goodwill Outlet shopper, always looking for the unexpected. Outlet center goods are sold cheap and by the pound.

It's like a scavenger hunt, Cothran said, sorting through bins of discarded stuff no one bought at a regular Goodwill store. "It's usually pretty clear why no one bought these items the first time."

But on occasion, "a true treasure appears," she wrote.

"This folder was clearly someone's beloved past time, and it deserves to live on with someone new who will treasure it. I don't know who that person is but I'm confident that you do. Thanks in advance for helping the fates move this treasure to its new home."

So many people read this column. I await word from that special Ford fan. There's one I may keep for myself.

Have a story to tell about a car or truck? Contact My Favorite Ride reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967 .

