Bloomington water is less funky this fall. Here's what changed

Fishy, earthy, musty — does that description fit the drinking water from the faucets in your home?

City of Bloomington Utility workers often get comments from residents in late summer and early fall about the smell and taste of their tap water. Even with the unpleasant taste and odor, the water is safe to drink, assured Holly McLauchlin, communications manager with CBU.

Bloomington switches to new kind of filtration

CBU works every year to address smell and taste issues. This year CBU is using a different type of activated carbon that seems to be working better at keeping the funky smells and tastes to a minimum. In the warmer months of the year, CBU uses powder activated carbon (PAC), much like what's in a Brita water filter, to decrease the musty smells and tastes of the water.

This year the PAC CBU is using comes from coconut husks. This activated carbon was tested for a year at the CBU lab before it was added to the city's water treatment, McLauchlin said. CBU switched over to the new carbon type in late summer.

Why does Bloomington's water taste funky?

McLauchlin said the taste and order issues are caused by organic compounds known as methylisoborneol (MIB) and geosmin that are present in the water. The two compounds don't harm people, but do add an earthy, musty taste and smell.

While it varies from person to person how easily they detect these compounds, she said "normally geosmin can be detected as low as 7-15 parts per trillion, while MIB can be detected as low as 20-30 parts per trillion."

In addition to the activated charcoal, CBU also uses copper sulfate and sodium permanganate during treatment to decrease these compounds. As long as the warm, dry weather continues, the taste and odor issues will continue, even after treatment.

McLauchlin said one way of masking the taste and smell in drinking water is to fill a pitcher or jug with water, add lemon slices or fruit wedges, and store it in the refrigerator.

When will dry conditions in the Bloomington area end?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's latest information , Monroe County and much of south-central Indiana are currently listed as abnormally dry.

Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said the Bloomington area has had about 1/100th of an inch of rain so far this month, on Oct. 15. While there is a slight chance of a sprinkle on Thursday evening or early Friday morning, Bowers said it won't be much.

Rain isn't in the forecast for the rest of the month, Bowers said, with the first potential rainfall possibly coming on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1.

Since Jan. 1, Bowers said Bloomington has had 32.91 inches of rainfall. The normal rainfall amount through October is 38.8 inches. "That's almost 6 inches below normal for the year," he said, adding most of that deficit has been since Sept. 1.

"It's our drier time," Bowers said. While the Bloomington area is dry, he said northern Indiana has had less precipitation and is in a severe drought, "even drier than we are."

More information on CBU and your tap water

Officials with CBU test drinking water multiple times each day, checking different parameters at different locations and at the water treatment plant. Anyone who wants to access the most recent taste and odor compound data can find it online at https://tinyurl.com/yphd2y3a

Annual water quality reports and current data are available at https://bloomington.in.gov/utilities/water-quality .

Customers who have questions can contact CBU’s water quality team. The 24-hour line is 812-339-1444 or customers can send an alert through the UReport system at bloomington.in.gov/ureport

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington water is less funky this fall. Here's what changed