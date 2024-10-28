Open in App
    9 things to do this fall in southern Indiana, according to a local author

    By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsrbz_0wP7gTrb00

    Author Heather Ray has written a book about 100 things to do in the Bloomington area before you die.

    Here are nine of her favorites for fall:

    Give a hoot and find all 12 limestone owls on campus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14B6wV_0wP7gTrb00

    The campus of Indiana University holds a few small surprises, such as intricate carvings of scary faces and animals, including 12 limestone owls. The university even has a tip sheet to help you on your hunt: tinyurl.com/mpxbc5z7

    Conquer the corn maze at Fowler Pumpkin Patch

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCYde_0wP7gTrb00

    The corn maze at Fowler Pumpkin Patch , at 5060 N. Greene County Line Road, this year is honoring the late legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight.

    You can try to navigate the maze, which features Knight's name and likeness, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. or Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    If you get lost, you can call 812-327-4895 for help.

    The patch will remain open through Oct. 31.

    Look for Sandhill Cranes at Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwhS8_0wP7gTrb00

    Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area , in Greene County, offers outdoor recreation on nearly 9,100 acres of prairie and marsh habitat. According to The Nature Conservancy, more than 260 bird species have been documented at Goose Pond, including great horned owls, northern harriers, ospreys, bald eagles, peregrine falcons and sandhill cranes.

    The wildlife area is owned and managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The visitor center features interpretative displays, large windows and a panoramic observation deck.

    Admission is free and the property is always open. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

    Pose with a goat at The Goat Conspiracy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpiWP_0wP7gTrb00

    The Goat Conspiracy , at 6030 E. Kent Road, is a former farm and now sanctuary/retirement home for about 130 goats and 80 chickens.

    Proprietors invite you to “meet and bond with our animal residents, hear about our journey away from dairy and learn more about animal agriculture.”

    Take the Seven Vista Challenge in Brown County State Park

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wU51_0wP7gTrb00

    Brown County State Park , about a 15-minute drive east of Bloomington, features lots of hiking and biking trails. The park features gorgeous views of nearly 16,000 acres covered by maples, oaks, dogwoods, sycamores, redbuds and birches.

    One of the ways to make sure you get some of the best views is to tackle the 7 Vista Challenge. If you snap a photo of yourself at all seven sites, you can go to the Brown County Visitor’s Center for a “special gift.”

    Find more about the challenge here: tinyurl.com/bdazth4f .

    Get a View from the Top at the Hickory Ridge Lookout Tower

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Qmr_0wP7gTrb00

    If views are your thing, you might head over to the Hickory Ridge Lookout Tower , now standing guard over the Charles C. Deam Wilderness Area.

    Take Ind. 446 south from Ind. 46 out of Bloomington and turn at Tower Ridge Road. This is the road that has a sign for the Charles C. Deam Wilderness and the Maumee Boy Scout Camp. It is a gravel road. The tower is about 5 miles down this road on the left.

    The U.S. Forest Service warns that parking is limited and you should plan to visit another site or trail if the lookout tower site is full.

    "We recommend planning your visit during non-peak times such as mornings and weekdays," the forest service says on its website.

    See the world’s largest puzzle collection at Lilly Library

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0hwy_0wP7gTrb00

    If the weather is not cooperating, you can satisfy your curiosity by visiting the Lilly Library , 1200 E. Seventh Street, to explore thousands of mechanical puzzles (and other things.)

    At 1 p.m. on Fridays, you can even take a tour on the puzzles with Curator of Puzzles Andrew Rhoda.

    Walk clockwise around the trail at the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Center

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7XKA_0wP7gTrb00

    The Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Center , on Bloomington’s southeast side, 3655 S. Snoddy Road, aims to foster and preserve Tibetan and Mongolian cultures in the U.S.

    You can take guided tours at the center and walk the roughly mile-long meditation trail, which winds its way through the center’s woods.

    Get Your holiday shopping done at the Bloomington Handmade Market

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJO4t_0wP7gTrb00

    From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17, you can peruse the works of contemporary, emerging artists and crafters at the Monroe County Convention Center, 301 S. College Ave.

    The Bloomington Handmade Market is a bi-annual juried show that showcases works of artists from around the Midwest.

    You can expect find anything from ceramics, candles and chocolate to watches, weavings and woodworks.

    Author signing books at Morganstern Books

    Ray, the local author who curated this list of things to do, will sign books at Morgenstern Books, 849 S. Auto Mall Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVnzi_0wP7gTrb00

    "I suspect most of us transplants feel as though we’ve been let in on a little secret: Southern Indiana’s patchwork of fall colors rivals anything you’d seen in New England," Ray said this week via email.

    “Lucky for us, Hoosiers don’t take this for granted,” she said. “There are countless things to do in the area.”

    Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 9 things to do this fall in southern Indiana, according to a local author

