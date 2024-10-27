Bloomington Book Festival offers 5 days of literacy, artistic endeavors to nurture reading

Last year something sparked when a publicist in New York asked Jenna Bowman, "Have you ever thought about having a book festival in Bloomington?" So Bowman, co-owner of Bloomington's Morgenstern Books & Cafe , embarked on one. The Bloomington Book Festival offers the public five days of literary and other artistic endeavors Oct. 29 through Nov. 2 at a variety of local venues, including Morgenstern.

The goal: to encourage and nurture the love of reading. The way to do that is Bowman is starting a "literacy foundation" from the profits from the festival's events that begin with an author event by Vauhini Vara at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Indiana Memorial Union and end with music by Don't Call Me Betty at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Morgenstern Books & Cafe.

Discover how a book is made

One of the festival events, a "Life of a Book" panel, will describe how books are made after the author writes "The End." Charles Brock, a book cover designer with Brock Book Design Co.; Colette Feehan, an audio book director at Audio Books; editor Rachel Lulich, Dave Torreno, a small-press publisher with Ledge Mule Press, and David Underwood from Penguin Random House will speak at the downtown Monroe County Public Library, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Sci-fi, fantasy with award winner

Other events include author book signings and classes, such as Worldbuilding with C.L. Clark at noon Nov. 2 at Morgenstern Books & Cafe. Science fiction and fantasy are the topics, as participants learn to come up with a world that will absorb its readers. People interested in writing short stories, novels or series will learn how to polish their fiction. Clark, an award winning editor and Ignyte award winning writer, wrote the Nebula-nominated novel "The Unbroken," the first in the "Magic of the Lost" trilogy. She graduated from Indiana University’s creative writing MFA program and was a 2012 Lambda Literary Fellow.

Ross Gay, Michael Koryta, Hanif Abdurraqib, Michael Martone, etc.

Other authors attending the festival include Ross Gay in conversation with American poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib (sold out); with DJ Junebug ; local award-winning author Michael Koryta in conversation with Richard Chizmar , a New York Times bestselling horror co-author with Stephen King (tickets required); and Larissa Lai , Michael Martone and author/educator Kim Howard hosting a children's hour.

Horror movie, music, family events all part of festival

Horror movie "The Unraveling" screens at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. On Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. families will find events throughout the Morgenstern Books' property, including representatives from other independent bookstores, a publisher fair, a local author book fair and activities from community partners. Girls Rock Bloomington performs at 11:30 a.m. that day.

"The Unraveling" horror film is outdoors at Morgenstern and is free. Bring a lawn chair. Popcorn and other refreshments will be available for purchase as well as Morgenstern Books’ Cafe options. The film centers around Mary, who has sustained a traumatic brain injury and now believes an imposter has taken the place of her husband.

About the Bloomington Book Festival

The Bloomington Book Festival is a nonprofit organization, separate from Morgenstern Books & Cafe, and is run by a seven-member board of directors.

Bowman, its founder, said she approached Michael Koryta one day with her book festival idea. "He said, 'It's a great idea.'

"Hanif Abdurraqib is huge right now in the literary world," Bowman said. "He told me, 'I'd do anything Ross Gay asked me to.'"

Jenn Christy — yes, that singer Jenn Christy — is marketing the festival and creating its graphic design. She said, "We're hoping to keep the festival free to the public (in coming years). We're bringing in people from all over the world."

Christy, with her years of past and current music touring, is impressed with Bowman's outreach. "Jenna is very community based. She's always trying to bring something good to the community."

If you go

WHAT: Bloomington Book Festival, five days of literary and other artistic events

WHEN: Oct. 29-Nov. 2

WHERE: Various venues around Bloomington. For more, check the website, bloomingtonbookfestival.com

TICKETS: Visit bloomingtonbookfestival.com/events for tickets; some events are free but are ticketed. Some events are already full.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington Book Festival offers 5 days of literacy, artistic endeavors to nurture reading