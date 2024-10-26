Who is Tayven Jackson? Indiana backup QB to start vs Washington with Kurtis Rourke out

Indiana football must turn to a backup quarterback to continue the Hoosiers ' Cinderella run to start the 2024 college football season.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" heading to Bloomington for the Indiana-Washington game and Kurtis Rourke nursing a thumb injury , Curt Cignetti and Co. will turn to Tayven Jackson — a familiar name in Bloomington — for Indiana's game against Washington on Saturday.

Jackson opened the 2023 season as the starting quarterback before being replaced by Brendan Sorsby midseason. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore started his career at Tennessee, before transferring to Indiana after his freshman season.

REQUIRED READING: IU football QB Kurtis Rourke has surgery on injured thumb, may be back for Michigan State

Jackson will hope to keep the momentum rolling for the Hoosiers' red-hot offense as they look to improve to 8-0 for the first time since 1967.

Here's everything to know about Jackson as he gears up for a start in "College GameDay's" game of the week:

Who is Tayven Jackson?

Jackson, Indiana's starting quarterback for Saturday against Washington, has a familiar name for Hoosiers fans.

Jackson was a four-star high school recruit coming out of Center Grove High School in Indiana. He was tabbed as the nation's No. 198 player and No. 13 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings . He also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn and others.

Jackson completed only 3 of 4 passes for 37 yards during his freshman season at Tennessee in 2022, playing behind starter Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2023 season, when he was named the starter for the season opener before being benched for Sorsby (who's now at Cincinnati).

The 6-foot-4 passer completed 78 of 128 passes for 914 yards with two touchdowns to five interceptions last season.

Jackson has served as Indiana's backup in 2024, behind Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. However, Jackson did play the entire second half of the Hoosiers' win over Nebraska in Week 8 due to Rourke's injury, completing 7 of 8 passes for 91 yards with two touchdowns, adding 21 rushing yards on two carries.

Is Tayven Jackson related to Trayce Jackson-Davis?

Yes, Tayven Jackson is the little brother of former Indiana All-American men's basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who's currently on the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Both attended Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, where Tayven Jackson played basketball before shifting his focus to only football. Tayven Jackson also lettered in track and field at Center Grove High.

Tayven Jackson stats

Here's Jackson's year-by-year stats in college:

2022 (Tennessee): 3 of 4 passing for 37 yards | Four rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown

3 of 4 passing for 37 yards | Four rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown 2023 (Indiana): 78 of 128 passing (60.9%) for 914 yards with two touchdowns to five interceptions | 28 carries for minus-21 yards with a touchdown

78 of 128 passing (60.9%) for 914 yards with two touchdowns to five interceptions | 28 carries for minus-21 yards with a touchdown 2024 (Indiana): 12 of 18 passing (66.7%) for 225 yards with three touchdowns | Six rushes for 36 yards, one touchdown

Tayven Jackson 247 rating

Here's Jackson's recruiting ranking as a high school prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings:

Stars: 4

4 National ranking: No. 198

No. 198 Quarterback ranking: No. 13

No. 13 State of Indiana ranking: No. 7

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Who is Tayven Jackson? Indiana backup QB to start vs Washington with Kurtis Rourke out