    • The Herald-Times

    After months of indecision, land between Ellettsville and Bloomington picked for new jail

    By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    It's official: Monroe County's new jail and justice complex will be built on the North Park property , first proposed eight months ago as an ideal site.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJzsy_0wLRH6Y300

    During a work session this week, county commissioners and council members agreed, despite concerns from Ellettsville-area residents and chamber of commerce officials there and in Bloomington, North Park is the best location.

    Even those who had wanted to investigate putting the jail and county justice-related offices at another proposed site — at Vernal Pike and Woodyard Road — conceded environmental and sinkhole concerns would be too much to overcome.

    The Vernal Pike option came with too many unknowns and large residential areas nearby. People at community input sessions voiced their opposition to having the jail so close to their homes.

    At their Wednesday morning meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to purchase 52 acres at North Park, off Ind. 46 at Hunter Valley Road between Bloomington and Ellettsville. The cost is $11.4 million, or about $219,000 an acre.

    The parcel comes with an on-site sewage treatment plant, which likely will need upgrades, installed by the landowner years ago in anticipation of future commercial development at the site.

    A county council vote approving the expenditure for the land is the next step. Longtime member Marty Hawk, the lone Republican on the seven-member council, represents the Ellettsville area. She previously has said she will vote "no" on the North Park purchase.

    As Tuesday night's work session continued, it became clear what the decision would be as the elected officials gathered around the meeting table fell, like dominoes, into agreement.

    "I really, really hoped Vernal could be a thing, but we have to do what we have to do," said council member Jennifer Crossley, who had held out hope the Vernal Pike/Woodyard Road location would prove suitable.

    "We could study this (site) for another 10 years," said commissioners' president Julie Thomas, an advocate for the North Park location since it was proposed.

    Commissioner Penny Githens said the project must move forward. "There are so many delays if not North Park. We know we have a reasonable site with North Park, and I encourage us to all settle on North Park to get something done for the residents of our community."

    Commissioner Lee Jones agreed. "This location by far is the best that we have looked at, and doesn’t have too much impact on residential."

    Council member Kate Wiltz, initially torn between which site was best, made her mind up after hearing land study and jail project manager updates during the work session.

    "We need to go ahead and select North Park," she said.

    Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: After months of indecision, land between Ellettsville and Bloomington picked for new jail

    Comments / 18

    twoballcain
    22h ago
    Where is the original article with all the comments?? Then another one from yahoo news took its place and now this one?
    Another Email
    1d ago
    its gotta go somewhere, and at this moment the current jail is a hazardous cesspool that would make national news if an inmate(or other) started a fire since theres nowhere to evacuate just like the council argued.
