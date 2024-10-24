This weekend in Bloomington: Soaring pumpkins, scary stories, and harp singing

Spooky season continues with fall- and Halloween-themed events lined up for your attention this weekend. Like your scary stories delivered in an oral tradition or played out on screen? Cicada Cinema and the storytellers guild have you covered. Prefer the not-so-scary sight of pumpkins flying through the air? The fairgrounds is where you want to be Saturday. Read on, there's plenty happening in and near Bloomington this weekend.

At Orbit Room and Back Door: Frightfully fun films

Whether you prefer your October film frights with a dose of feminism or the allure of the undead, Cicada Cinema's "Cicada Scaries" series is showing movies this week tailored to the season.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, head to The Orbit Room , 107 N. College Ave., for "Slumber Party Massacre," a 1982 film directed by Amy Holden Jones. Rita Mae Brown wrote "Slumber Party Massacre" as a commentary on the inherent sexism of slasher films, but with its stylized photography, plots points involving pizza and endlessly cool homemade synth score, it's a terrific inside joke and a drop-dead masterpiece of subversive trash-horror. $7. Age 18 and older.

Or you can head to The Back Door , 207 S. College Ave., at 8 p.m. Friday to see the 1983 film “ The Hunger ” directed by Tony Scott. After an incident with her lab primates expressing vampirish behavior, Dr. Sarah Roberts (Susan Sarandon) meets a man named John (David Bowie) who’s having difficulty dealing with the false promise of his lover (Catherine Deneuve). $8. For 21 and over.

At Karst Farm Park: Hot dogs! Costumes! Games!

On Friday, Oct. 25, celebrate the season at the Fall Festival in Karst Farm Park, 2450 Endwright Road. From 5 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a hot dog cookout, s'mores, a costume contest and fun activities including pumpkin painting, cornhole, ladder toss, apple slingshot, and pumpkin bowling. The costume contest will begin around 7 p.m. Free. All ages.

At Bryan Park: Spooky stories spun by storytellers

It's all in the telling when stories of things that go bump in the night and hooks dangling from car doors raise the hair on your arms. Get ready for the Bloomington Storytellers Guild's annual Festival of Ghost Stories , happening 7-8:30 p.m. Friday in Bryan Park, 1001 S. Henderson St. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and dress warmly to keep the chills limited to your spine. For weather-related updates, call the Community Events Hotline at 812-349-3754. The rain location is the auditorium at the downtown Monroe County Public Library. Free. Age 12 and older.

In Brown County: Atmosphere returns to the region

There are plenty of tickets left to see hip-hop band Atmosphere at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Brown County Music Center featuring special guests NOFUN! and Reverie. For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP's and collaborative side projects in as many years. In that time, the venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music. Slug (Sean Daley) says Atmosphere used to play regularly in Bloomington at venues like the Bluebird and Rhino’s. Tickets start at $30 at Ticketmaster or www.browncountymusiccenter.com

At the fairgrounds: Soaring pumpkins

Watch homemade launchers and hear satisfying splats at Saturday's Bloomington Pumpkin Launch competition. Gates open at 11 a.m. and launching starts at noon at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 5700 W. Airport Road. There will be food vendors, children’s activities and live music. Bring a lawn chair. $10 per car. All ages.

At Blockhouse Bar: Pushing the sonic envelope

Coyote Motel , known for dazzling, soulful, high-energy performances driven by songs and guitars that push the sonic envelope, will be at Blockhouse Bar , 205 S. College Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Coyote Motel, three women and two men who play cosmic roots music, are promoting the soundtrack for " The River: A Songwriter’s Stories of the South ," the band’s debut feature film. It mixes musical performance, psychedelic light and aerial dance with tales of the lives, lore and locales along the Mississippi, Cumberland and Tallahatchie rivers. Longtime Bloomington favorites, the Kookamongas, will open. $10 in advance at blockhousebar.com or $12 day of show. 21 and over.

At the Bus-Chum: Return to Transylvania

It's time to "do the time warp again" Saturday evening at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater , 114 E . Kirkwood Ave. Join the interactive fun at Constellation Stage & Screen's showing of " The Rocky Horror Picture Show " at 7 and 11 p.m. First time? Go 30 minutes early for a devirginization ceremony and costume contest (suggested donation of $5.)

Prop bags are available for $5 add-on purchase in advance or in the lobby before the show (while supplies last). The bags contain newspaper, party hat, playing card, toilet paper, rice, squirt gun, noise maker, rubber gloves, bells, toast and a handy audience participation guide. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

At the IMU: Air Force Band of Mid-America

Take advantage of this opportunity to catch the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America 's Airlifter Brass Ensemble. The ensemble, made up of airmen stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, will perform many favorites from a variety of styles including classics and Americana and more. See the band at 2 p.m. Saturday at Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union, 900 E Seventh St.

At First Christian Church: Join the tradition of harp singing

Learn to sing better or just listen during the Rust Memorial All-Day Sacred Harp singing event on Saturday. Harp singing is a way to learn musicality using shape notes that was developed in North America in the later half of the 17th century. Participants will be singing from both the 1991 revision "The Sacred Harp" and "The Shenandoah Harmony." Loaner song books will be available. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a potluck planned for noon at First Christian Church , 205 E. Kirkwood Ave. Voluntary donations accepted to help cover expenses.

Learn more details and parking tips: www.bloomingtonsacredharp.org

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: This weekend in Bloomington: Soaring pumpkins, scary stories, and harp singing