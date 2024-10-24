The Herald-Times
Heavy traffic, $900 nightly hotel stays as ESPN College GameDay visits Bloomington
By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times,2 days ago
Related SearchEspn collegeRoad construction projectsHotel availabilityIndiana UniversitySouth Central IndianaMemorial stadium
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
HJ
1d ago
Ferball
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi News Group24 days ago
Jacksonville Today29 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
David Heitz12 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Dianna Carney22 days ago
Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
Jacksonville Today16 days ago
Dianna Carney15 hours ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
Akeena1 day ago
Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
The Lantern9 days ago
Mississippi News Group11 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
The Herald-Times2 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
Jacksonville Today22 days ago
The HD Post22 days ago
David Heitz12 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.