Heavy traffic, $900 nightly hotel stays as ESPN College GameDay visits Bloomington

Bloomington is likely to see lots of traffic again this weekend. Indiana University’s football team is playing in a sold-out Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and ESPN’s College GameDay will visit the city for the second time in history.

The additional visitors will arrive in Bloomington while the state and city are in the midst of big road construction projects.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is there construction at I-69 and the Bypass in Bloomington?

The Indiana Department of Transportation is adding left- and right-turn lanes to the Ind. 45/46 Bypass near Stonelake Drive and Monroe Street and designated U-turn areas by adding a concrete wall to the median.

The $9.5 million-project began this spring and is expected to be completed next summer.

The project has required lane closures, but INDOT will open additional lanes in the construction area just east of I-69 on Friday evening, INDOT spokeswoman Sidney Nierman said via email.

That means drivers will have two lanes of travel in each direction “to accommodate the potential influx in traffic,” she said.

Locals can avoid the area altogether by using North Old Indiana 37 from North Walnut Street through Lower Cascades Park.

INDOT will reduce the travel lanes on the Bypass back to one lane in each direction on Monday, Nierman said.

The Bloomington street department did not reply to an email Tuesday to say whether it was doing anything to adjust construction in downtown Bloomington.

Can I still get hotel rooms in Bloomington for ESPN College GameDay?

Probably, but your options are going to be limited and it’s going to cost you more than usual.

The city usually has about 2,300 hotel rooms and 700 short-term rentals, but as of Tuesday, according to Expedia, only eight hotels still had availability from Friday to Saturday and some had fewer than five rooms left. The Hilton Garden Inn had only one room left, and it was going for $899. The Hampton Inn had two rooms left at $499. The Best Value Inn had four rooms left, for $241.

Mike McAfee, executive director of Visit Bloomington, had said just before IU homecoming weekend that local hotel occupancy typically reaches capacity or near capacity for IU home football games.

“Fall travel in South Central Indiana is always popular because weather is perfect, all the festivals taking place, and the changing leaves,” he said via email.

McAfee also said higher hotel room prices are a result of high demand. Bloomington saw similarly high prices this spring during the solar eclipse.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Heavy traffic, $900 nightly hotel stays as ESPN College GameDay visits Bloomington