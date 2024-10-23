Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    Thousands cast ballots listing wrong party after mistake in southern Indiana county

    By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0FEh_0wINalzV00

    Ballots in Lawrence County erroneously identified three county council candidates by the wrong party, and election officials did not find out about the error until more than 4,000 people had already voted .

    Election officials worked through the weekend to correct and reprint ballots, update voting machines and prepare letters to voters to let them know they can recast their ballot.

    Ballot with incorrect party affiliation used in early voting

    The ballot, which election officials and the election board had approved, erroneously listed three county council candidates as independents even though they are members of the Libertarian Party .

    “We signed off on it, and it was a mistake,” said Lawrence County Clerk Amy Voorhies.

    The Lawrence County Council has seven members, and three at-large seats are up for election. Three Republicans and three Libertarians are running.

    Darin Kinser, one of the three Libertarian candidates and chair of the Lawrence County Libertarian Party, said he worries the error might affect the outcome of the election, particularly for Michael Russell, who, Kinser said, has a lot of support.

    “We just don’t know,” he said.

    Kinser said the party’s vice chair, Niklas Siniard, also a candidate, voted early and realized the Libertarians were listed as independents. Kinser said he verified the information and notified Voorhies.

    Lawrence County reprints ballots, updates voting machines

    Voorhies said her staff had contacted state election officials and, over the weekend, reprinted ballots and replaced 10 voting machines that had the erroneous party affiliation. Voters who cast ballots on Monday were not affected, and early voting was not interrupted, she said.

    Voorhies said she and her staff worked with the local party chairs, the candidates and called for a special election board meeting to correct the error and craft a letter to affected voters.

    She said Tuesday her office was still in the process of mailing the roughly 4,400 people who had already voted to offer them the opportunity to recast their ballots.

    “We are working on it nonstop,” she said.

    The letter closed with, “Please accept the apology of the Lawrence County Election Board for this misprint.”

    Voorhies said election officials, chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties and the election board members did not notice the error when they reviewed the ballots. No one from the public took the opportunity to review them, she said.

    Kinser said he did not hear about the opportunity to review the ballot, and Libertarian Party chairs are not invited along with Republicans and Democrats because the party does not get enough votes in Indiana.

    “I was left out of the loop,” he said. “She should have reached out to me as party chair.”

    Kinser said Voorhies told him she would contact him in the future for a ballot review.

    Votes for Libertarian Party candidates will still count

    Voorhies emphasized Tuesday that if people voted for the three Libertarian Party candidates, even though they were identified as independents, the votes would still be counted for the candidates and for the party.

    In that case, she said, early voters do not have to recast their ballots.

    Other Libertarian Party candidates, such as gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater, were listed with the correct party affiliation.

    Kinser was frustrated with the error.

    “This is the second election we’ve had issues,” he said.

    In 2022, under the prior clerk, election officials also made mistakes that prompted the Libertarian Party to request a recount in a township advisory board race, he said. After the recount, the Libertarian candidate lost by one vote.

    Voorhies said if voters have any questions, they can call her office at 812-277-2036 or email voterregistration@lawrencecounty.in.gov .

    She said people who want to recast their ballot can do so by bringing in the form they are mailed. The form is called the ABS-5, or Statement Concerning Defective, Lost, Destroyed or Spoiled Absentee Ballot. Those voters can recast their ballot by mail or on a machine.

    Voorhies said she expects the error to cost her office about $4,000 extra in printing and mailing costs.

    Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Thousands cast ballots listing wrong party after mistake in southern Indiana county

    Related Search

    Lawrence county councilPolitical partiesVoting machinesLawrence countyDonald rainwaterBoris Ladwig

    Comments / 275

    Add a Comment
    twoballcain
    1h ago
    The person in charge needs to be removed hands down.
    TAJer
    3h ago
    Here we go more B.S. at the polls.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox3 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post3 days ago
    DNA Breakthrough Solves 50-Year-Old Murder, Sends Indiana Man To Prison For Life
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent4 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Horrifying Details Emerge About the 19-Year-Old Walmart Employee Found in One of Their Ovens
    Distractify2 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News3 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News2 days ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Thousands of cases of ‘zero sugar’ soda recalled after ugly truth discovered
    New York Post9 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com6 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent6 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story7 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country7 days ago
    Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota
    The List4 days ago
    Walmart horror as female worker, 19, is found dead inside a superstore
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Teen reacts with 'surprise and shock' after she receives car built by late father
    GMA4 days ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News8 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Indiana girl, 6, left behind during school trip to pumpkin patch - while classmates travel 26 miles back to class
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times4 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy