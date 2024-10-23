Thousands cast ballots listing wrong party after mistake in southern Indiana county

Ballots in Lawrence County erroneously identified three county council candidates by the wrong party, and election officials did not find out about the error until more than 4,000 people had already voted .

Election officials worked through the weekend to correct and reprint ballots, update voting machines and prepare letters to voters to let them know they can recast their ballot.

Ballot with incorrect party affiliation used in early voting

The ballot, which election officials and the election board had approved, erroneously listed three county council candidates as independents even though they are members of the Libertarian Party .

“We signed off on it, and it was a mistake,” said Lawrence County Clerk Amy Voorhies.

The Lawrence County Council has seven members, and three at-large seats are up for election. Three Republicans and three Libertarians are running.

Darin Kinser, one of the three Libertarian candidates and chair of the Lawrence County Libertarian Party, said he worries the error might affect the outcome of the election, particularly for Michael Russell, who, Kinser said, has a lot of support.

“We just don’t know,” he said.

Kinser said the party’s vice chair, Niklas Siniard, also a candidate, voted early and realized the Libertarians were listed as independents. Kinser said he verified the information and notified Voorhies.

Lawrence County reprints ballots, updates voting machines

Voorhies said her staff had contacted state election officials and, over the weekend, reprinted ballots and replaced 10 voting machines that had the erroneous party affiliation. Voters who cast ballots on Monday were not affected, and early voting was not interrupted, she said.

Voorhies said she and her staff worked with the local party chairs, the candidates and called for a special election board meeting to correct the error and craft a letter to affected voters.

She said Tuesday her office was still in the process of mailing the roughly 4,400 people who had already voted to offer them the opportunity to recast their ballots.

“We are working on it nonstop,” she said.

The letter closed with, “Please accept the apology of the Lawrence County Election Board for this misprint.”

Voorhies said election officials, chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties and the election board members did not notice the error when they reviewed the ballots. No one from the public took the opportunity to review them, she said.

Kinser said he did not hear about the opportunity to review the ballot, and Libertarian Party chairs are not invited along with Republicans and Democrats because the party does not get enough votes in Indiana.

“I was left out of the loop,” he said. “She should have reached out to me as party chair.”

Kinser said Voorhies told him she would contact him in the future for a ballot review.

Votes for Libertarian Party candidates will still count

Voorhies emphasized Tuesday that if people voted for the three Libertarian Party candidates, even though they were identified as independents, the votes would still be counted for the candidates and for the party.

In that case, she said, early voters do not have to recast their ballots.

Other Libertarian Party candidates, such as gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater, were listed with the correct party affiliation.

Kinser was frustrated with the error.

“This is the second election we’ve had issues,” he said.

In 2022, under the prior clerk, election officials also made mistakes that prompted the Libertarian Party to request a recount in a township advisory board race, he said. After the recount, the Libertarian candidate lost by one vote.

Voorhies said if voters have any questions, they can call her office at 812-277-2036 or email voterregistration@lawrencecounty.in.gov .

She said people who want to recast their ballot can do so by bringing in the form they are mailed. The form is called the ABS-5, or Statement Concerning Defective, Lost, Destroyed or Spoiled Absentee Ballot. Those voters can recast their ballot by mail or on a machine.

Voorhies said she expects the error to cost her office about $4,000 extra in printing and mailing costs.

