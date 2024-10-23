Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    Bloomington's Pinoy Garden Cafe chosen to serve food during Indy Pacers home games

    By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDZDM_0wINYy4k00

    Bloomington's culinary scene will be represented at Indiana Pacers home games in Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. Pinoy Garden Cafe 's Christian Manansala has been selected as one of the nine new chefs to be part of the KeyBank Guest Chef Program.

    Pinoy Garden Cafe is the only Bloomington food establishment represented in the chef program. Pinoy Garden Cafe creates authentic Filipino food and its food truck has participated in many Bloomington Food Truck Fridays in addition to being part of the Bloomington Community Farmers' Market.

    This is the second year KeyBank has sponsored the lineup for the Guest Chef Program. The guest chefs will prepare their signature dishes for sale at The Kitchen concession stand, which is on the Main Concourse near Section 17. A portion of the profits will be donated to local nonprofits.

    “KeyBank is thrilled to renew our support for the Guest Chef program, celebrating the creativity and passion of local restaurateurs,” said Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank’s central Indiana market president in a news release. “This initiative embodies our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities we serve. Small businesses are the heart of thriving communities and as a relationship bank, we want to champion their success at every opportunity. We’re excited to see this year’s chefs bring their unique flavors and stories to life for Pacers fans.”Others chosen to participate in the 2024-25 KeyBank Guest Chef Program include: Tasha Claytor, T Street Eatz; Adrian Samano, Samanos Taqueria; Mycoe Andrews, Spice Grille; Brady Foster, Foster catering; Marlon Ricardo Llewellyn and Bryce Anthony Llewellyn, Scotchy Jamaican Grill; Darryl Howard, T'Days; and Juszina Kendrick, Classy Diva Caters DBA Juszina Maria's Catering Studio. A ninth chef has yet to be announced.

    Each of the chefs will be highlighted for a different time during the Pacers' season. Pinoy Garden will be featured Dec. 8 through Jan. 8.

    The chef program is part of the new food offerings announced by Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy on Monday. The Pacer's first home game will be Oct. 27 when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODXCo_0wINYy4k00

    Last week for 2 area farmers' markets with winter market starting afterward

    Saturday, Oct. 26, will be the last week for this season's Bloomington Community and Woolery farmers' markets. Both open at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Bloomington market, at 401 N. Morton St., running until 1 p.m. and the Woolery, at 2250 W. Sunstone Drive, open to noon.

    Bloomington Winter Farmers' Market , which opens Nov. 2 at the Switchyard Park Pavilion, 1601 S. Roger St., will draw vendors from both of the markets. The winter market will be 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays from November through March. The Bloomington Winter Farmers' Market is the state's oldest winter market, with vendors selling produce, meat, eggs, syrup, honey, coffee, baked goods, plants, flowers and more.

    Reach Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington's Pinoy Garden Cafe chosen to serve food during Indy Pacers home games

    Related Search

    Filipino cuisineLocal food sceneIndiana pacersBloomington communityGainbridge FieldhousePacers sports & entertainment

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 hours ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy