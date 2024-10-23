Bloomington's Pinoy Garden Cafe chosen to serve food during Indy Pacers home games

Bloomington's culinary scene will be represented at Indiana Pacers home games in Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. Pinoy Garden Cafe 's Christian Manansala has been selected as one of the nine new chefs to be part of the KeyBank Guest Chef Program.

Pinoy Garden Cafe is the only Bloomington food establishment represented in the chef program. Pinoy Garden Cafe creates authentic Filipino food and its food truck has participated in many Bloomington Food Truck Fridays in addition to being part of the Bloomington Community Farmers' Market.

This is the second year KeyBank has sponsored the lineup for the Guest Chef Program. The guest chefs will prepare their signature dishes for sale at The Kitchen concession stand, which is on the Main Concourse near Section 17. A portion of the profits will be donated to local nonprofits.

“KeyBank is thrilled to renew our support for the Guest Chef program, celebrating the creativity and passion of local restaurateurs,” said Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank’s central Indiana market president in a news release. “This initiative embodies our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities we serve. Small businesses are the heart of thriving communities and as a relationship bank, we want to champion their success at every opportunity. We’re excited to see this year’s chefs bring their unique flavors and stories to life for Pacers fans.”Others chosen to participate in the 2024-25 KeyBank Guest Chef Program include: Tasha Claytor, T Street Eatz; Adrian Samano, Samanos Taqueria; Mycoe Andrews, Spice Grille; Brady Foster, Foster catering; Marlon Ricardo Llewellyn and Bryce Anthony Llewellyn, Scotchy Jamaican Grill; Darryl Howard, T'Days; and Juszina Kendrick, Classy Diva Caters DBA Juszina Maria's Catering Studio. A ninth chef has yet to be announced.

Each of the chefs will be highlighted for a different time during the Pacers' season. Pinoy Garden will be featured Dec. 8 through Jan. 8.

The chef program is part of the new food offerings announced by Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy on Monday. The Pacer's first home game will be Oct. 27 when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last week for 2 area farmers' markets with winter market starting afterward

Saturday, Oct. 26, will be the last week for this season's Bloomington Community and Woolery farmers' markets. Both open at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Bloomington market, at 401 N. Morton St., running until 1 p.m. and the Woolery, at 2250 W. Sunstone Drive, open to noon.

Bloomington Winter Farmers' Market , which opens Nov. 2 at the Switchyard Park Pavilion, 1601 S. Roger St., will draw vendors from both of the markets. The winter market will be 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays from November through March. The Bloomington Winter Farmers' Market is the state's oldest winter market, with vendors selling produce, meat, eggs, syrup, honey, coffee, baked goods, plants, flowers and more.

Reach Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington's Pinoy Garden Cafe chosen to serve food during Indy Pacers home games