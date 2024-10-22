Open in App
    When will Jimmy John's in Ellettsville open across from Pizza Pantry?

    By Boris Ladwig, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1BfM_0wGo00XX00

    Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a new building along Ind. 46 in Ellettsville . Here’s what we know.

    Where exactly is the construction site?

    The site is west of the intersection of North Lenzy Way and Temperance Street (Ind. 46) across the state road from Pizza Pantry .

    What’s being built in Ellettsville across from Pizza Pantry?

    The building will be occupied by a Jimmy John’s restaurant.

    When will the Ellettsville Jimmy John's open?

    Restaurant owner Antoine Houston said the tentative opening date is Nov. 18. He said he initially had planned to open the restaurant sooner, but the project got delayed in part by bad weather.

    Houston, an East Chicago native, was featured in a 2019 story in The Herald-Times . At the time, he was general manager of the Eastland Plaza Jimmy John’s and was about to get married to Mary Belcher, who also worked at Jimmy John's.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROMEi_0wGo00XX00

    The couple got married that year and bought three of the Bloomington Jimmy John's restaurants, which they still own.

    How many people will the new restaurant employ?

    Houston said the new restaurant will employ between 15 and 20 people. In total, the couple's restaurants will employ near 100.

    What's different about the Ellettsville Jimmy John's?

    Unlike the Bloomington locations, the Ellettsville restaurant will have a drive-through.

    Houston said since the pandemic, a lot more restaurants have featured drive-through service to deliver food more quickly.

    Moving to Ellettsville: This business is moving from a bigger southern Indiana city to a smaller town

    Who owns the property?

    Ah & Mh Llc bought the 0.86-acre property on March 18, 2024 for $380,000, according to local property records. The prior owner, 453 S Clarizz Blvd LLC had bought the parcel in July 2023 for $395,000 from Lenzy Hayes Inc.

    Ah & Mh Llc was created on Aug. 18, 2022, by Bloomington law firm Freitag & Martoglio, according to filings with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. The documents list no principal on record.

    The property was assessed at $259,200 this April. It previously was vacant and assessed at $3,500.

    Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: When will Jimmy John's in Ellettsville open across from Pizza Pantry?

