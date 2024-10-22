Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    Bloomington selects 'Undulate' by Racek for public art in new park

    By Jill Bond, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    The city's newest park, under construction in the Hopewell neighborhood being created on the former hospital site south of downtown, will be home to the public art piece titled "Undulate."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gp9vc_0wGnzx1e00

    The park, called Hopewell Commons , is under construction along the B-Line Trail between First and Second streets and is expected to open this year. The art piece, designed by Jon Racek , is to be installed in 2025.

    Racek is founder and program director of Comprehensive Design at the Indiana University Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design. The program focuses on human-centered design across multiple scales. In 2022, Racek received a Fulbright Scholar Fellowship for a project in Sri Lanka titled "Engaging Students in Frugal Innovation: Community Design/Build Projects using Minimal Resources."

    It's Your Business: Hopewell neighborhood progressing with public update Oct. 23

    The city budgeted $100,000 for the art installation through its 1% for the Arts program. Hopewell Commons will feature 126 trees, a log scramble play structure, artificial lawn area, seating and a covered pavilion.

    "Undulate" will consist of yellow ductwork in the park's Wetland Garden to create a series of arcs and loops throughout. The sculpture will double as seating and feature LED lighting for a soft, glowing effect at dusk.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington selects 'Undulate' by Racek for public art in new park

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Daniel Atlas
    1d ago
    waste of money
    cornbread
    1d ago
    this looks like a homeless camp
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy