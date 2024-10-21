Open in App
    Classic My Favorite Ride: The 1968 Ford Ranger one man owned more than half his life

    By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: Laura Lane is on vacation this week so we reached into the My Favorite Ride archive to bring back this column from January 2018. The original column published with two typographical errors that have been corrected. Fred Rainey died in June 2023 at age 83. His beloved 1968 Ford Ranger was mentioned in his obituary .

    Fifty years ago, Harold Rainey bought a new Ford Ranger pickup from H & H Motors in Bloomfield.

    A year later and short on cash, he traded for his brother’s old 1968 Ford truck . Fred Rainey assumed his sibling’s $1,500 bank loan, paying the Ranger off over two years in $67.34 monthly payments.

    The 79-year-old Monroe County man has owned that Ford Ranger 49 years now, more than half his life. It’s a family heirloom that reminds Rainey of his brother, who died years ago at the age of 67. Fred and Susie Rainey’s grandson, Seth Query, one day will inherit the like-new maroon Ford.

    It was parked in the sunshine outside the Rainey’s garage, shiny and straight, when I stopped by to see it and a 1979 El Camino inside another garage close to the house. That’s another story for another time.

    The truck, with a 360-horsepower motor and a three-speed shifter on the steering column, has just 126,000 miles on the odometer.

    About 15 years ago, Rainey said, the truck started to show its age. There was rust, and a cracked engine block. He had to decide: let the truck go for scrap or get it restored, inside and out. He opted to invest in the vehicle he loved. It takes up a lot of room in a two-car detached garage, but Susie Rainey said that’s just fine with her.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfsJn_0wFLD2aJ00

    Her husband dropped the Ford Ranger off at Minks Body Shop in 2004, before the business moved to Bloomfield from nearby rural Scotland. The truck stayed there for a year. One year. Rainey was patient, never stopping in to check on the progress.

    “I’d drive by and see the truck bed sitting outside, and I knew they were working on it,” he said.

    The truck looks as if it was hand-waxed yesterday. “No, I had it detailed three years ago at a place down in Bedford,” Rainey said, admitting he spent 10 minutes feather-dusting the truck the night before my visit. “It doesn’t get out much.”

    The truck has carried the Monroe County Fair Queen in Ellettsville’s Fall Festival parade, and attracted admirers at the occasional car show. Rainey most often loads a Jim Reeves tape in the 8-track player as the people stroll by.

    He recalled one show, at a Ford dealership in the southern Indiana town of Washington, where the judges were focused on fast Ford Mustangs, not old pickups.

    “They walked right past this truck,” he said, bewildered. “Can you believe it?”

    Join Laura Lane for a special Cars & Coffee event from 9 to 11 a.m. next Saturday, Oct. 26, at Butler Winery Vineyard, 6200 E. Robinson Road. Have a story to tell about a car or truck? Contact My Favorite Ride reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Classic My Favorite Ride: The 1968 Ford Ranger one man owned more than half his life

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ducky Huff
    2d ago
    I knew the Rainys. Gib was in local 741. Fred was project engineer for IU. Went to school with Harold's kids.
    View all comments
