Medical school students open free, LGBTQ+ inclusive clinic in south central Indiana

A new clinic run by students at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington hopes to provide accessible healthcare to uninsured and underinsured people with a focus on “LGBTQ+-competent” care in Bloomington.

The Gender Diverse and Queer Clinic (GDQC) aims to serve "unmet needs” for healthcare in south central Indiana and provide medical school students with hands-on training for serving diverse populations, said fourth-year chair Marissa Vander Missen.

“We want to provide an LGBTQ+-competent care home, as well as earlier education for our medical students to take in a population in a great teaching setting,” Vander Missen said.

The GDQC hosted its first clinic on Oct. 19 and will host a Saturday clinic each month, with hopes of increasing in frequency in the future.

What is LGBTQ+-competent care?

The clinic is open to all local community members, regardless of sexuality or gender identity, but will specialize in “LGBTQ+-competent” care – a term the students say is different from “LGBTQ+ friendly” care.

“Providers can identify themselves as LGBTQ-friendly, but LGBTQ competency usually requires some level of training,” Vander Missen said.

Knowledge of demographic-specific risk factors and mental health challenges , safe-sex practices and formal training in working with gender-diverse individuals are a few aspects that Vander Missen says are important to LGBTQ+-competent care.

“We’ve been trained on PrEP and PEP , HIV, safer sex, STI prevention; we’ve been trained on domestic violence and how it individually affects the LGBTQ+ population,” Vander Missen said. “That is what separates us, and what we’re excited to put into practice.”

A 2015 UCLA study published by the American Journal of Public Health found of approximately 70 academic faculty practices across the U.S., only 16% had “comprehensive LGBTQ+ training,” while 52% had no training.

LGBTQ+ individuals are likely to be in poorer health and less likely to regularly see a healthcare provider than non-LGBTQ+ individuals. They’re also less likely to seek healthcare due to stigma and fear of facing medical neglect or discrimination, according to a 2023 study published in The International Journal of Aging and Human Development .

Emma Mazurek, the clinic’s third-year chair, said the medical school’s research shows a “great need” for LGBTQ+-competent care in south central Indiana, and Mazurek hopes the clinic can promote better health outcomes for people in the area.

“We’re trying to kind of bridge that gap, and also be a bridge for a minoritized community to the healthcare system,” Mazurek said.

What kinds of services will the clinic offer?

Upon opening, the GDQC will offer primary care, mental health care and sexually transmitted infections (STI) testing. In the next few years, Mazurek said the clinic also hopes to offer hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which is a controlled substance with an authorization process.

“Right now, we are more of a bridge into the conventional health care system, where they can receive gender-affirming care,” said Mazurek. “But our growth goal in the coming two, three, four years would be having HRT on site.”

Clinic provides free services to uninsured

The GDQC will serve members of the community who are not affiliated with IU, emphasizing care access for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Using grants provided by IU’s Queer Philanthropy Committee, Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council and the medical school, the clinic is able to provide free services to uninsured patients.

Suki Sasic, the GDQC’s first-year chair, stressed the student-run clinic is open to people who don’t identify as LGBTQ+.

“We’re aiming to be a primary clinic for anyone,” Sasic said. “We’re looking to fill a specific niche in healthcare, but we’re here to provide care for anyone that’s uninsured and underinsured.”

Vander Missen said she hopes the clinic can help to meet the needs of Bloomington’s unhoused population and help those who are uninsured or unfamiliar with the healthcare system connect to the care they need.

“For folks who are not used to interfacing with the health system, we will help them get insurance that they are eligible to obtain,” Vander Missen said. “We have the same goals for your healthcare, but we are also going to bridge you to the conventional healthcare system, and use your preferred name and use your correct pronouns while we’re doing it.”

Sasic said “harm reduction” – a term that originates from reducing risk among drug users but is frequently applied to public and sexual health – is also a key component of the free clinic.

“We are hoping to stock Naloxone, we’ll have a lot of safe sex supplies, so even if somebody doesn’t have an acute issue, anyone who’s engaging in risk behaviors can come here,” Sasic said. “We want to be a space where they can come and not feel judged and provide them with resources.”

Clinic access limited by agreement with IU Health

The clinic will have some limitations. Those insured by IU Health or on IU Health-accepted insurance plans will be ineligible, as part of an agreement between the clinic and the IU Health office that hosts it. It also won’t be able to fill its own prescriptions at first, working instead with GoodRx and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs to provide low-cost prescriptions.

Still, the clinic’s chairs believe the GDQC will fill essential healthcare gaps in the local community.

“We’re starting off slow and seeing what the community needs,” Mazurek said.

The Gender Diverse and Queer Clinic's first day of operations was Oct. 19 at the practice of Dr. Dishman-Kessler, 1302 S. Rogers St. Those interested in booking an appointment for future clinics can email lgbtqcliniciusm@gmail.com .

Reach Brian Rosenzweig at brian@heraldt.com . Follow him on Twitter/X at @brianwritesnews .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Medical school students open free, LGBTQ+ inclusive clinic in south central Indiana