Female playwrights celebrated in staged readings of 4 plays at new Bloomington festival

Plays are written to be staged, but presenting a new play as just a reading can smooth its trajectory. The playwright can hear how the words sound. They also might gauge audience reaction in time to make changes.

Off Night Productions presents In Her Words: A Celebration of Female Playwrights, a play-reading festival Oct. 27-29 at the Constellation Playhouse (formerly Ted Jones Playhouse). Audiences will have an opportunity to see four staged readings of plays written by women.

Each play comes from a different local, women-led theater company: Resilience Productions , Babel Theater Project , Monroe County Civic Theater and Off Night Productions.

Off Night Productions offers comedy — and new season info

Monroe County-based, female-led theater company Off Night Productions produces contemporary theater and music on traditionally “off-nights " for theaters.

Chiara Atik's "Five Times in One Night," Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., is a witty, funny look at relationships, as couples from various eras explore sex.

Aubrey Seader , Off Night's artistic director and cofounder, and her team chose "Five Times in One Night" so they might determine an audience's response, before mounting an expensive full production.

"It's very comical and light," Seader said, "and it sets a nice contrast to the weight of (Off Night's previous) 'Steel Magnolias.'"

Reading, without staging, a play requires certain things."It needs a really clear, compelling story arc and strong characters with a clear point of view about each other and the world of the play."

Seader also looked for comedy that makes sense to a contemporary audience and plays that called for few design elements. And, of course for this event, she needed the play to be written by a woman.

"Female playwrights are still under-represented when it comes to getting their plays produced either at local theaters or in some of the nation's biggest-budget venues," Seader explained.

"In the 2010s, the Kilroy's list was created to showcase the work of female and nonbinary playwrights, and a new list has come out every year since as a way to encourage more theaters to produce the work of female playwrights. The list has had an impact, but we still have a ways to go."

The Kilroys is a group of playwrights, directors and producers in Los Angeles and New York City who work toward gender parity.

Audience (mostly female): Tell theaters what you want

Theater companies, Seader said, tend to plan their seasons based partially on their leadership's artistic vision and partially on what they believe their audiences want to see.

"Next time you go to the theater, look around," she said. "The majority of audience members at any given performance you are at are female."

While some may think combining resources and theater companies led by women might be the answer, Seader doesn't agree.

"Combining (the women-led theaters) would threaten to diminish each company's ability to serve our local audiences. There's certainly nothing wrong with having more than one women-led theater company in town. In fact, this festival doesn't even include every woman-led theater in Bloomington."

Babel Theater Project's colonialism and Indigenous-ness

Ana Carneiro is the artistic director and cofounder of The Babel Theater Project, which will present a reading of one of Carneiro's plays, "Babel," winner of the Italian Hystrio Prize.

Carneiro also is chair of the MFA playwriting program at Indiana University's Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance .

Babel Theater Project, a Latine-led nonprofit, focuses on languages, cultures and disciplines. It covers cultural aspects that remain hard to address, such as colonialism and "indigeneity," Carneiro said. "For this reason, it hasn’t found its way onto the stage as a fully produced work."

"Babel" is Carneiro's first full-length work that she has wanted to test with Indiana audiences so she might someday produce it fully staged.

"Directing the reading of a play requires a particular skill ... one needs to make sure that the work is shown for its strengths and the audience can follow without getting tired of just hearing words."

In play readings, audiences imagine the costumes, set, props and special effects. Sometimes companies risk producing a new work, because they aren’t confident it will appeal to enough people. "Yet, we must expose audiences to new plays so ideas and aesthetics do not become stagnant.

"We live in a patriarchy, and women’s voices have been historically silenced and still are," she said. "We also need to look at the intersections of race, because 'woman' as a category is not neutral. The experience of womanhood is very different for different populations."

Scenes from Resilience Productions: 'Indiana’s Untold Stories'

Resilience Productions will perform excerpts from its 2016 original play, "Resilience: Indiana’s Untold Stories." Storytelling combines with song as Indiana history is highlighted through stories told by two long-lived citizens. They remember African American men and women and how they managed to survive.

The original play honored Indiana’s bicentennial. Motivated by history, these stories of devastation and jubilation describe African Americans’ experiences during Indiana’s two centuries.

Resilience Production's first mission is to tell the African American story and how it relates locally and nationally. "Because the African American story is the American story." The company educates the public about African Americans' impact on Indiana’s — and our country’s — history.

Resilience's Gladys DeVane , Danielle Bruce and Elizabeth Mitchell believe storytelling can teach — and enlighten. They research, write and perform live performances based on historical events. A goal is to ensure that the African American experience is remembered and documented.

DeVane writes and tells stories for Resilience, and Bruce designs graphics for marketing and directs. Resilience chose these pieces because of their writing genres: comedy, drama and historical narrative. In addition, it is intergenerational and relevant for modern audiences.

"Many of our plays are about strong, resilient, determined females," DeVane said.

"As a university professor and former director of two programs within the university structure, I have years of experience working with both males and females. I find that working with women is often more rewarding in that it is more collaborative, and sometimes more creative."

Any group, she said, can be frustrating and impossible. "So, I believe the bottom line is that the success of working with any group ultimately depends on the adaptability of the leaders or those in charge."

Monroe County Civic Theater explores marriage and friendships

Patricia Krahnke 's dark "ASYLUM or Madness & the Whole Thing There" explores a husband and wife and the latter's close relationship with an old friend. Husband David is self-absorbed and mean. He's also an immigration attorney who is sheltering a young Afghan refugee in the couple's diminutive New York apartment. This concerns the wife's friend, who with her customary intrusive demeanor, asks, “Where will this refugee go? What will this refugee do?”

The wife tries to escape the constant arguing between her friend and her husband; shooting heroine is her release. Soon, the likable male refugee will affect her life.

"Monroe County Civic Theater is specifically an all-volunteer organization," said actor and board secretary Kenny Hertling. He also co-produced and co-directed "ASYLUM or Madness & the Whole Thing There."

Hertling said it has always been important to ensure that art communities represents women, although making that happen has been slow. "The age when a majority of white male voices dominate the stage has always needed to shift.

"With MCCT being an all-volunteer organization, we ensure that community members get to taste what it is like to be involved with a theater company and help to grow their theatrical strengths."

If you go

WHAT : Off Night Productions presents a three-day play-reading festival, In Her Words: A Celebration of Female Playwrights

WHEN : Oct. 27-29

2 p.m. Oct. 27: "Indiana's Untold Stories," Resilience Productions, https://resilienceproductions.org/

7 p.m. Oct. 27: "ASYLUM or Madness & the Whole Thing There," Monroe County Civic Theater, https://www.mcct.org/

7 p.m. Oct. 28: "Babel," Babel Theater Project, https://www.instagram.com/babeltheaterproject/

7 p.m. Oct. 29, "Five Times in One Night," Off Night Productions, www.offnightproductions.org

WHERE : All performances at Constellation Playhouse (formerly the Ted Jones Playhouse), 107 W. Ninth St.

TICKETS : $10, available online at https://tinyurl.com/yxmd99c2

