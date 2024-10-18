'That's a state championship': How Bloomington South boys soccer slayed No. 1 Center Grove

The red, black and white dragon has been slayed.

Bloomington South boys' soccer seniors have been waiting and waiting on this one to come and the No. 7 Panthers put together their best effort to date to get it done. Getting a stunning goal in the first two minutes from Mateo Soto and a capper by Konrad Polit with 3:25 left, the elated Panthers took down No. 1, nationally ranked and previously undefeated Center Grove, 2-0, in the regional semifinals at South Thursday night.

"Obviously, we're not done," South coach Calvert said. "But that right there, that's a state championship. It's not just because they were No. 1, undefeated, nationally ranked and all that. It's the fact, the last two years, that has been the one thing we've had to conquer.

"We've done everything else up to that. We won conference, we won sectionals, that was the big one. Feeding off that, now we feel like now we can do anything. Any team in our way, all I have to say is, play like you did there, you're going to beat any team in the state."

At the final horn, the pent up frustration was let loose.

"We haven't scored on them in two years," South senior forward Joe DeGiorgio said. "So obviously it feels great. The whole week was game-planning, coming out here because, honestly, all the seniors have lost to them for many years. So this was the year we wanted to come through, it's best team we've had, and just slam 'em. And we did that."

South just seemed a tad faster to every ball and playing with just a little more will and want-to and matched CG's level of physicality without getting in trouble while doing it. Center Grove had laid a solid 3-0 whooping on South in late August and oh my, how have the Panthers grown up since then.

"We really just showed the passion in the team, how hard we've been working to get here," DeGiorgio said. "And it really showed on the field and the scoreboard."

"We've grown so much chemistry wise," Soto said. "We're like one big family of brothers."

The win sends South to the regional finals in Seymour on Saturday at 4 p.m. to take on No. 12 Castle (15-3-1), which downed Seymour 1-0. The Knights have won 11 straight while allowing just two goals. By the end of the evening, South, No. 4 West Lafayette Harrison and No. 10 Concord were the only teams in the last Class 3A top 10 coaches poll to make the elite eight.

"It just proves that we have gotten so much better throughout the season," South keeper Owen Gerber said. "Our confidence has grown so much as a team and our cohesiveness as a team as well."

One early shot

Given the terrific defensive effort that followed, it was fitting that a mid-fielder in Soto should hit the game-winner.

DeGiorgio's corner kick from the right side hit off a diving Stefan Bartlett to Ely, then ping-ponged to Polit, who took a swipe and missed. The ball returned to Bartlett, who got off the ground to get a foot on it and sent it through two Trojans to the middle of the box where an unguarded Soto lie in wait.

"I'm just sitting there waiting for a lucky ball and we got it," Soto said. "It put us ahead the whole game. Big mental factor there."

Absolutely stunning just two minutes in.

"For the most part, we have had slow starts and letting it be 0-0 at halftime," Calvert said. "I told the guys, 'It can't be like that. You have to go out there and make a statement immediately, put them on their heels, shake them at their core early.'

"And then at halftime, I said, 'It's got to be one more. It can't stay 1-0. You have to keep going at them."

South became the first team to score twice against Center Grove this year when Konrad Polit took a lead pass, freed himself from a defender and slid the ball into the lower left hand side of the net with just 3:25 left.

"We knew 1-0 wasn't enough," DeGiorgio said. "Anything can happen in the game. We just had to keep playing hard no matter what. One little play and it's tied 1-1 and we're going to PKs. But we knew if we kept forward the whole game they weren't going to get anything going and they didn't."

Defense, keeper tough as nails

The Trojans (18-1) had given up just six goals all year and had never trailed all season. But the effort put forth by the Panthers' defense made sure a fragile 1-0 lead stayed that way for the nail-biting 74:35 in between South scores.

"We've had some really good games," Calvert said. "But from a defensive standpoint, I'm so proud of Boston (Ely) and Braden (Doyle), they attacked everything. Max Serafin's a freshman and he was out there having to guard Neikos (Whitney), one of their best players. For a freshman to come out there and do that, it's huge."

Center Grove made more than a few pushes, with 10 corners in the second half. But South was quick to defuse them and get the ball out of danger before the Trojans could lay a good foot on them.

"We were a little nervous at that point," Soto said. "But just winning that first ball in the box is everything and we did that and we kept the 'zero' on their side of the board and that's what matters."

Both shots Gerber had to stop were in the run of play, the first in the 52nd minute and the last in the 73rd, hitting the deck on each one to stop sharp shots.

"He saved our season," Calvert said. "Plain and simple. He saved our season. Clutch saves."

Clutch everything.

"You have to find another level in the postseason and you're seeing that right now," Calvert said. "That's what we're doing."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 'That's a state championship': How Bloomington South boys soccer slayed No. 1 Center Grove