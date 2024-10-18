It's Your Business: Hopewell neighborhood progressing with public update Oct. 23

It takes a long time for buildings to emerge from the ground — let alone an entire neighborhood. So naturally Bloomingtonians have had a lot of questions about Hopewell. I wanted to offer a reminder of why the city is engaged in the creation of Bloomington’s next great neighborhood and to share our progress.

Hopewell is a 24-acre neighborhood at the site of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital. It is the construction site you can see from the Seminary Square Kroger parking lot or when driving on West Second Street between Morton and Walker streets. There are many reasons a municipality engages in real estate development — to create parks, to secure right-of-way for roads and infrastructure, to address blight, to stabilize property value, to drive tax revenue or, in this case, to make sure that a highly valuable piece of land is used to address our community needs. In this case, our community needs all types of housing at all price points. And the city’s management of Hopewell means that we are moving through this process in the most responsible way possible — whether by making space for public input, by prioritizing reuse of buildings and other types of sustainability, by driving density and quality in our city’s core, or by serving as a land developer that is patient enough to wait for the right partners. Bloomington depends on students and student housing developers to make our city run, but in this instance, we also want to make sure that Bloomington families, seniors and workforce all have access to housing they need.

The master planning process for Hopewell began in 2017 and involved a great deal of community engagement by the Hamilton administration. The community’s vision drove the master plan . IU Health decommissioned the former hospital in 2021, and demolition of the main buildings took place throughout 2022 and 2023 . The city completed the property transfer from IU Health and the Transform Overlay (a set of development standards specific to Hopewell) was passed in 2023. Demolition of the auxiliary buildings took place in 2024, and efforts to preserve the two remaining buildings (the Kohr building and the former Bloomington Convalescent Center) are in process. The Kohr building is targeted to become 38 units of affordable housing , and its construction will begin later this year.

Environmental assessments and remediation have taken place throughout the entire site prep process, and related documents can be found at https://bloomingtonhospitalsite.com/resources/ . The city has coordinated with state agencies to remove 10 underground storage tanks (which usually held fuel). Rezoning of the site is complete, as well as the plats for Hopewell East and West (the locations of the former main hospital building west of Rogers and auxiliary buildings east of Rogers). The First Street reconstruction project is underway, and a new water main has been installed in both First and Rogers streets. Rogers Street will be widened with new sidewalks, street trees and bike lane improvements, and a new block of Jackson Street will be constructed adjacent to the Kohr building starting next year. City staff knows it has been a particular challenge for residents and businesses in McDoel Gardens to live through rolling construction projects.

Hopewell Commons, adjacent to the B-Line Trail and along the new University Street, will become the city’s newest park when it opens, featuring a small stage and lawn, a log scramble, native trees and plants and lighting. This new park will serve as a community gathering space and anchor for this new neighborhood. The city will also install temporary pickleball courts this winter to activate the area; these will remain until active construction begins. The city also has selected the 1% for the arts proposal — Undulate — by artist John Racek, which will be installed in the Commons.

The city is engaged in the real estate development process for Hopewell South — the section of the neighborhood immediately north of McDoel Gardens. We currently await proposals from developers. Hopewell South will transition the small-lot, single-family McDoel neighborhood to the denser areas of Hopewell East and West. We could see a range of housing types proposed, but anticipate small-lot, single-family or duplex homes and potentially condo developments. There are lots of exciting ways this part of the neighborhood can take shape.

If you’re interested in hearing more detail about Hopewell progress, please join us for a public update on Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Waldron Arts Center, or participate via Zoom here: https://bloomington.zoom.us/j/88201648560?pwd=eTS9bwLjhie7GPrb3zsl6nliWNfmyj.1 (Meeting ID: 882 0164 8560, Passcode: 945749). The recording will also be available on CATS.

Jane Kupersmith is director of economic and sustainable development for the city of Bloomington.

