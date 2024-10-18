Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Herald-Times

    It's Your Business: Hopewell neighborhood progressing with public update Oct. 23

    By Jane Kupersmith,

    2 days ago

    It takes a long time for buildings to emerge from the ground — let alone an entire neighborhood. So naturally Bloomingtonians have had a lot of questions about Hopewell. I wanted to offer a reminder of why the city is engaged in the creation of Bloomington’s next great neighborhood and to share our progress.

    Hopewell is a 24-acre neighborhood at the site of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital. It is the construction site you can see from the Seminary Square Kroger parking lot or when driving on West Second Street between Morton and Walker streets. There are many reasons a municipality engages in real estate development — to create parks, to secure  right-of-way for roads and infrastructure, to address blight, to stabilize property value, to drive tax revenue or, in this case, to make sure that a highly valuable piece of land is used to address our  community needs. In this case, our community needs all types of housing at all price points. And the city’s management of Hopewell means that we are moving through this process in the most responsible way possible — whether by making space for public input, by prioritizing reuse of buildings and other types of sustainability, by driving density and quality in our city’s core, or by serving as a land developer that is patient enough to wait for the right partners. Bloomington depends on students and student housing developers to make our city run, but in this instance, we also want to make sure that Bloomington families, seniors and workforce all have access to housing they need.

    The master planning process for Hopewell began in 2017 and involved a great deal of community engagement by the Hamilton administration. The community’s vision drove the master plan . IU Health decommissioned the former hospital in 2021, and demolition of the main buildings took place throughout 2022 and 2023 . The city completed the property transfer from IU Health and the Transform Overlay (a set of development standards specific to Hopewell) was passed in 2023. Demolition of the auxiliary buildings took place in 2024, and efforts to preserve the two remaining buildings (the Kohr building and the former Bloomington Convalescent Center) are in process. The Kohr building is targeted to become 38 units of affordable housing , and its construction will begin later this year.

    How Hopewell fits in: It's your business: Hopewell, Trades District, convention center all part of puzzle

    Environmental assessments and remediation have taken place throughout the entire site prep process, and related documents can be found at https://bloomingtonhospitalsite.com/resources/ . The city has coordinated with state agencies to remove 10 underground storage tanks (which usually held fuel). Rezoning of the site is complete, as well as the plats for Hopewell East and West (the locations of the former main hospital building west of Rogers and auxiliary buildings east of Rogers). The First Street reconstruction project is underway, and a new water main has been installed in both First and Rogers streets. Rogers Street will be widened with new sidewalks, street trees and bike lane improvements, and a new block of Jackson Street will be constructed adjacent to the Kohr building starting next year. City staff knows it has been a particular challenge for residents and businesses in McDoel Gardens to live through rolling construction projects.

    Hopewell Commons, adjacent to the B-Line Trail and along the new University Street, will become the city’s newest park when it opens, featuring a small stage and lawn, a log scramble, native trees and plants and lighting. This new park will serve as a community gathering space and anchor for this new neighborhood. The city will also install temporary pickleball courts this winter to activate the area; these will remain until active construction begins. The city also has selected the 1% for the arts proposal — Undulate — by artist John Racek, which will be installed in the Commons.

    The city is engaged in the real estate development process for Hopewell South — the section of the neighborhood immediately north of McDoel Gardens. We currently await proposals from developers. Hopewell South will transition the small-lot, single-family McDoel neighborhood to the denser areas of Hopewell East and West. We could see a range of housing types proposed, but anticipate small-lot, single-family or duplex homes and potentially condo developments. There are lots of exciting ways this part of the neighborhood can take shape.

    If you’re interested in hearing more detail about Hopewell progress, please join us for a public update on Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Waldron Arts Center, or participate via Zoom here: https://bloomington.zoom.us/j/88201648560?pwd=eTS9bwLjhie7GPrb3zsl6nliWNfmyj.1 (Meeting ID: 882 0164 8560, Passcode: 945749). The recording will also be available on CATS.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqI3e_0wBvC2dC00

    Jane Kupersmith is director of economic and sustainable development for the city of Bloomington.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: It's Your Business: Hopewell neighborhood progressing with public update Oct. 23

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jeffery Rhodes
    1d ago
    This sounds like the perfect spot for the new jail.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy