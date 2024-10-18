Archaeology and anthropology museum at IU recommits to honoring indigenous cultures

One of Indiana University 's lesser known museums has a new name, a new focus and is reopening Saturday.

Five years ago, then-IU president Michael McRobbie announced plans to merge the Mathers Museum of World Cultures and Glenn Black Laboratory of Archaeology into a single entity. Now called the Indiana University Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (IUMAA) , the museum combines insights from the study of human history with the indigenous culture of the American Midwest.

Elements of both archaeology and anthropology are now on display and conducted in associated labs.

“Museums have a long legacy of harm, particularly with indigenous folks,” said Brandie Macdonald, the museum’s executive director and a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. “What would a museum look like if it was different? What would an ethical museum look like?”The new museum, which has its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 19 , is Macdonald’s best answer to that question.

Across its four inaugural collections – with a fifth to come in April – Macdonald said the museum worked directly with American Indian advisory councils and curators, underrepresented IU faculty and students, and others to not just display world cultures, but elevate the voices of those who belong to them.

The reopening also comes years after an investigative report by ProPublica found IU held the fifth largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country – a number Macdonald said the IUMAA has been working to address, including removing all human remains from exhibitions and contacting tribes for return.

A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation with ancestral ties to the Choctaw Nation herself, Macdonald said the new museum is committed to being better in its service to American Indian tribes and the local community.

“I grew up in rural Oklahoma very poor, and as I got older, I viewed museums as spaces that talked about indigenous people, but never had us talking about our own identity,” Macdonald said. “We’re really committed and dedicated to being a better institution for community members.”

Museum emphasizes creative control for curators

From “Divine Adornment,” an exhibition highlighting centuries of diverse Muslim fashion to “Through Our Eyes,” an exhibition from three American Indian artists and curators that challenges American portrayals of native art and history, the newly reopened museum emphasizes the voice and agency of the people whose cultures are on display.

“Muslims are a very small population in the United States, and I think many people just have no direct experience with Muslims and don’t understand the rich history and cultures behind these pieces,” said Heather Akou, a professor at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design who curated “Divine Adornment.”

Macdonald said unlike many museums, which exercise tight control over how exhibitions are composed and presented, the IU museum emphasizes a “highly collaborative” process, allowing curators to choose the content and seeking input from stakeholder groups like indigenous tribal communities.

“We didn’t even decide what the title of the exhibit was going to be named,” Macdonald said. “We asked folks from those tribal communities to come in and said, ‘What kind of story do you all want to tell?’”

In “Through Our Eyes,” a video from Tulsa-born artist Yatika Starr Fields (of the Cherokee, Creek and Osage tribes) combines archival footage of traditional Native American dances and staged reenactments of battles from the early 20th century to tell a more comprehensive story than American filmmakers historically portrayed.

“I enjoy helping people understand the real facts, the real history, the real lineage, working with archives and collections,” Starr Fields said.

Museum affirms commitment to repatriation of Native remains

IU’s archaeological collections received unexpected bad press in early 2023 – while the museum was closed for renovations – when the nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica published the Repatriation Project , an investigative report and database that detailed the more than 110,000 Native American, Native Hawaiian and Alaska Natives remains held at universities and museums across the country.

At the time of publication, Indiana University – across both the academic anthropology department and Glenn Black Laboratory – had the fifth largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country, having made only 17% of approximately 5,800 remains available for return to tribes. Of the 10 institutions possessing the majority of remains, IU was the only one that declined to comment or commit to repatriation .

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) , passed in 1990, provided a means for tribes to request these remains back, but notably lacked enforcement mechanisms beyond civil penalties. Thousands of remains stayed with the institutions.

MacDonald said the IUMAA has repatriated or removed its known NAGPRA human remains and collections from the museum and is working with IU’s NAGPRA office to review all of its collections and contact tribes about any remains it still stewards.

“We’re working with communities and IU NAGPRA to see that they go home,” MacDonald said.

“IUMAA is active in, and committed to, pursuit of its responsibilities – legal, but also social, cultural, and ethical – relating to the Act and to the concerns of federally-recognized Native American nations,” a statement from IUMAA reads. “Beyond NAGPRA, the museum is committed to its broader strategic goals concerned with supporting the cultural interests of source communities around the world.”

With approximately 5 million items in its archaeology collection, it’s arduous and ongoing work. But MacDonald said it’s a vital element of being a better, more community-oriented museum.

“We’re working on making sure that we are finding creative and ethical ways to have items on display and share those community members’ stories in a way they would want to,” MacDonald said. “We have a responsibility to the state of Indiana.”

