    • The Herald-Times

    12 Bloomington restaurants where you watch IU play Nebraska

    By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    It's homecoming weekend at Indiana University but you don't have a ticket to the sold-out football game pitting the Hoosiers against Nebraska . Not to worry, when the game starts at noon, you can be seated with other Hoosier fans at a local restaurant or bar.

    Here are 12 places guaranteed to have the game on, good eats and cold beers in Bloomington:

    Wings and more near campus: Buffalouie's

    BuffaLouie's , 114 S. Indiana Ave., has plenty of screens and offers wings, burgers, sandwiches and salads with all the fixings. In fact, BuffaLouie's placed first in the recent Best of B-Town community choice awards for its wings. The restaurant is close to the IU Bloomington campus as well.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlnXG_0wAKMSSB00

    Game day menu featuring famous fries: Nick's English Hut

    On Kirkwood Avenue, there's Nick's English Hut , at 423 E. Kirkwood Ave. Nick's has plenty of screens and food in the two-story restaurant and bar known to many IU students and alumni for celebrations and watching Hoosier sports. There's even a special game-day menu that has Sink the Biz fries and so much more.

    Also on Kirkwood: Lennie's and Fat Dan's

    Across the street, and within sight of the Sample Gates, is Lennie's , where you can choose from pizza, sandwiches, salads and plenty of appetizers while enjoying a beer. It's at 514 E. Kirkwood Ave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGsZ9_0wAKMSSB00

    Nearby is Fat Dan's , a Chicago-style deli at 221 E. Kirkwood Ave., with plenty of screens and a variety of sandwiches and sides to keep everyone happy while cheering on the team.

    Great drinks and more: Big Woods

    Just around the corner is Big Woods , where you can watch the action inside while enjoying some tacos, burgers, fries or some delicious starters. Check out the brewpub at 116 N. Grant St.

    A relocated favorite: Yogi's on North Walnut

    Another downtown location to watch the Hoosiers play the Huskers is at Yogi's Bar and Grill , at 302 N. Walnut St. Yogi's even has gameday chili on its menu, along with plenty of burgers and starters that can be a meal, too..

    Plenty of beer and now cocktails too: The Tap

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoGCC_0wAKMSSB00

    The Tap , at 101 N. College Ave. on the courthouse square, is for fans age 21 and older. Beers go well with the pub-style food that includes burgers, wraps, tacos ... which all go well with the game. The Tap recently added liquor meaning now you can order a Hurrin' Hoosier cocktail on gameday.

    Restaurant, bar, patio: Upland Brewing has it all

    Another restaurant and bar with patio space is Upland Brewing Co. , at 350 W. 11th St. The screens inside will be showing the gridiron action, no doubt, while you enjoy sandwiches, burgers, buffalo chili and more, including vegan options.

    Only the best: Heartwork Brewing

    Heartwork Brewing , voted the Best Brewery and Best Sports Bar in Bloomington by The Herald-Times and USA Today, will be pouring beers. After the game, 3 Marias Mex Food Truck from Indianapolis will be outside serving tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and more. Heartwork Brewing is at 1703 N. College Ave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhOlN_0wAKMSSB00

    Mozzarella sticks you have to try: Crazy Horse

    Just off the courthouse square is Crazy Horse , at 214 W. Kirkwood Ave. There's a menu of sandwiches, salads and some of the best mozzarella sticks in town.

    2 locations to choose from: Mother Bear's Pizza

    If you want pizza or sandwiches, check out Mother Bear's Pizza , which has two Bloomington locations. Close to campus it's at 1428 E. Third St. and on the west side there's a larger restaurant at 2980 W. Whitehall Crossing Blvd., out past Kohl's. Try the Chicago-style deep dish pizza or something from the munchies, salad or sandwich options.

    Away from downtown: Buffalo Wild Wings

    Farther out from the downtown area is Buffalo Wild Wings , at 1350 W. Bloomfield Road. They always have sports on the many screens. It's sure to be showing the IU football game while serving up it signature wings.

    Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 12 Bloomington restaurants where you watch IU play Nebraska

