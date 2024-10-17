12 Bloomington restaurants where you watch IU play Nebraska

It's homecoming weekend at Indiana University but you don't have a ticket to the sold-out football game pitting the Hoosiers against Nebraska . Not to worry, when the game starts at noon, you can be seated with other Hoosier fans at a local restaurant or bar.

Here are 12 places guaranteed to have the game on, good eats and cold beers in Bloomington:

Wings and more near campus: Buffalouie's

BuffaLouie's , 114 S. Indiana Ave., has plenty of screens and offers wings, burgers, sandwiches and salads with all the fixings. In fact, BuffaLouie's placed first in the recent Best of B-Town community choice awards for its wings. The restaurant is close to the IU Bloomington campus as well.

Game day menu featuring famous fries: Nick's English Hut

On Kirkwood Avenue, there's Nick's English Hut , at 423 E. Kirkwood Ave. Nick's has plenty of screens and food in the two-story restaurant and bar known to many IU students and alumni for celebrations and watching Hoosier sports. There's even a special game-day menu that has Sink the Biz fries and so much more.

Also on Kirkwood: Lennie's and Fat Dan's

Across the street, and within sight of the Sample Gates, is Lennie's , where you can choose from pizza, sandwiches, salads and plenty of appetizers while enjoying a beer. It's at 514 E. Kirkwood Ave.

Nearby is Fat Dan's , a Chicago-style deli at 221 E. Kirkwood Ave., with plenty of screens and a variety of sandwiches and sides to keep everyone happy while cheering on the team.

Great drinks and more: Big Woods

Just around the corner is Big Woods , where you can watch the action inside while enjoying some tacos, burgers, fries or some delicious starters. Check out the brewpub at 116 N. Grant St.

A relocated favorite: Yogi's on North Walnut

Another downtown location to watch the Hoosiers play the Huskers is at Yogi's Bar and Grill , at 302 N. Walnut St. Yogi's even has gameday chili on its menu, along with plenty of burgers and starters that can be a meal, too..

Plenty of beer and now cocktails too: The Tap

The Tap , at 101 N. College Ave. on the courthouse square, is for fans age 21 and older. Beers go well with the pub-style food that includes burgers, wraps, tacos ... which all go well with the game. The Tap recently added liquor meaning now you can order a Hurrin' Hoosier cocktail on gameday.

Restaurant, bar, patio: Upland Brewing has it all

Another restaurant and bar with patio space is Upland Brewing Co. , at 350 W. 11th St. The screens inside will be showing the gridiron action, no doubt, while you enjoy sandwiches, burgers, buffalo chili and more, including vegan options.

Only the best: Heartwork Brewing

Heartwork Brewing , voted the Best Brewery and Best Sports Bar in Bloomington by The Herald-Times and USA Today, will be pouring beers. After the game, 3 Marias Mex Food Truck from Indianapolis will be outside serving tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and more. Heartwork Brewing is at 1703 N. College Ave.

Mozzarella sticks you have to try: Crazy Horse

Just off the courthouse square is Crazy Horse , at 214 W. Kirkwood Ave. There's a menu of sandwiches, salads and some of the best mozzarella sticks in town.

2 locations to choose from: Mother Bear's Pizza

If you want pizza or sandwiches, check out Mother Bear's Pizza , which has two Bloomington locations. Close to campus it's at 1428 E. Third St. and on the west side there's a larger restaurant at 2980 W. Whitehall Crossing Blvd., out past Kohl's. Try the Chicago-style deep dish pizza or something from the munchies, salad or sandwich options.

Away from downtown: Buffalo Wild Wings

Farther out from the downtown area is Buffalo Wild Wings , at 1350 W. Bloomfield Road. They always have sports on the many screens. It's sure to be showing the IU football game while serving up it signature wings.

