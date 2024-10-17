Tech park? Or noisy, thirsty server farm? Southern Indiana officials' plans getting pushback

This story was updated on Oct. 18, 2024, to correct an inaccuracy.

A Bloomington developer’s plan to turn 343 acres on Ellettsville ’s west side into a tech park is getting some pushback from local residents who worry the project would turn the agricultural land into a noisy, water-hungry data center.

“Those are not good neighbors,” said Scott Reynolds, a Monroe County resident who works in Ellettsville and who has created a website, harpindiana.org, to oppose the tech park project.

The development, on five parcels along North Starnes Road, south of Ind. 46, would include five or six buildings, each of which would host between 10 and 20 employees, according to planning officials.

The Ellettsville Plan Commission this month recommended that the town council approve rezoning for the project, but the council on Monday postponed a vote, in part because Reynolds, a former lawyer, said the plan commission took action too quickly after the properties were annexed voluntarily.

Town Council member Bill Ellis said Tuesday that he voted in favor of delaying the vote in part because of the timing issue raised by Reynolds, but also because he wanted the decision about the project to be made by the whole council, and two members were absent on Monday. In addition, he said he wants to get more information before he reaches a decision.

Local developer would take project to 'white box' phase

The developer, Greg Bowlen, has said he envisions five or six buildings on the property that would employ primarily highly paid engineers in fields including electronics, computers, batteries and software.

Bowlen said he and his partners plan to develop the land and construct the buildings to a “white box” stage, after which a different company, based in Florida, would handle leasing the buildings.

The rezoning request officially came from Digital Resources Acquisitions LLC, which was created in July by Rushville attorney Patrick C. Badell, according to documents filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. Bowlen is the only other person listed on the documents. He said he could not identify his partners or prior, similar projects because of confidentiality concerns.

Bowlen did not return a phone message left for him on Tuesday.

Reynolds told council members Monday the lack of specific information about the project worries him, and the speed and secrecy under which the project is being pushed through make him think the developer plans to build a server farm, or data center, which would house primarily rows of stacks of computer servers.

Reynolds pointed to a September New York Times column by author and journalist Sean Patrick Cooper, who wrote that for many people who live near some of the nation’s 5,000 data centers, the installations have become “something of a nightmare.”

“People who live near one Northern Virginia Center have complained that the mechanical whir of the fleet of industrial fans needed to cool the sensitive computer equipment inside can sound like a leaf blower that never turns off,” Cooper wrote. “Cooling the heavy equipment also diverts great volumes of water even in places where it’s scarce.”

The Indiana Citizens Action Coalition on Tuesday called on the Indiana General Assembly to enact a moratorium on data centers to protect Hoosiers from “the rapacious resource needs, massive tax subsidies and extraordinary utility cost burden associated with these facilities that could lead to skyrocketing utility bills across Indiana.”

Cooper also wrote, “Residents rarely learn how data centers may affect their lives until it’s too late. Big tech operators are aggressively deploying nondisclosure agreements to force local officials, construction workers and others to keep these projects under wraps.”

Attorney: Ellettsville should ask developer tough questions

Reynolds said he knows this first hand: He told council members he formerly worked as an attorney for real estate developers who followed a playbook when they planned controversial projects: Find land, form a new LLC to hide the identity of the developers, find a local partner who can attend required public meetings, keep the project as quiet as possible, move as fast as possible and warn local officials that if they don’t move quickly enough, the project will die.

“I stopped doing that work because I couldn’t deal with some of the consequences that I saw with communities,” Reynolds said.

He said when he read about the plan commission meeting, he “felt a real strong sense of deja vu.”

“I was really saddened … because it seemed as though … questions couldn’t be asked, and the developer … couldn’t be forced to answer them,” Reynolds said.

He urged the council to ask the developer tough questions.

“If they walk away because you ask hard questions… it means they probably didn’t have the best interest of our community in the first place,” Reynolds said.

Ellis said the backlash against the project surprised him a bit, but he is grateful for community members’ input, though he said the community should not jump to conclusions about the nature of the project.

Ellis said Bowlen approached him about six months ago to inquire about having the property voluntarily annexed into Ellettsville. Ellis said he referred Bowlen to Ellettsville Town Manager Mike Farmer and Ellettsville Planning Director Denise Line.

Line said Wednesday morning she was told the developer planned to construct buildings to a "white box" stage, but did not have any tenants under contract.

“That’s all … I have been told,” she said.

Line also said, “No one in Ellettsville was asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.”

She also said even if the council approves the rezoning request, local officials would have additional opportunities to weigh in on the project because the developer would have to gain approval for the development plan.

Ellettsville officials: Light industrial development desirable

Ellis said the community has experienced residential and business growth, but some light industrial development would help broaden the tax base.

“It offers some exciting opportunities,” he said.

Line agreed, saying town leaders want light industrial/commercial activity in that area — not subdivisions.

Reynolds said Tuesday evening he simply recognized the real estate acquisition pattern and wants to make sure the town has all the information it needs to decide whether the project is beneficial to Ellettsville.

“There’s nothing wrong with growth per se,” he said, “but it always has to be in the service of the people who live in the community. … We should always think about opportunities for growth in that context, and not simply pursue growth for its own sake.”

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

