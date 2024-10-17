Open in App
    Bloomington weekend: book fair, bluegrass music, bird hike, spooky skate, historic play

    By Jill Bond and Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    Hit the ice, grab a new winter read, or take in some bluegrass and roots music live on stage this weekend. From a book fair that has Indiana University sports memorabilia, puzzles and games to a local play giving a different view of the suffrage movement to ice skating in your Halloween costume, Bloomington has plenty of entertainment to offer.

    Books and more on sale to support Hoosier Hills Food Bank

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqpHn_0wAK3fKq00

    The Hoosier Hills Food Bank 40th Anniversary Bob Hammel Community Book Fair begins Thursday and runs through Tuesday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Peruse titles from every genre and some of treasured sportswriter Bob Hammel's personal sports memorabilia collection.

    In addition to Hammel's contributions, there will be a large selection of music on CD from artists worldwide, country music LPs, movies, puzzles, games and collectibles, as well as performances by Constellation Stage & Screen and Chocolate Moose ice cream.

    Admission is $10 on opening day, with veterans admitted free. Free entrance all other days with discounts and deals as the sale winds down.

    More about the book fair: Hoosier Hills Food Bank book fair features collection from Bob Hammel

    See play that exposes contentious relationship between Black, white suffrage movement leaders

    See the original play "From Truth to Justice: The Price We Paid for The Ballot," written by Gladys DeVane in collaboration with Danielle Bruce, who is directing, at the Monroe County History Center.

    The play will be performed at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 202 E. Sixth St. It exposes the contentious relationship between Black and white suffrage movement leaders. It depicts two groups fighting for a common good but whose differing worldviews created a yawning chasm resulting in irreparable damage.

    To purchase tickets, go to www.monroehistory.org/events-calendar /, select the preferred performance, and follow the instructions. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the history center or by calling 812-332-2517. $20.

    What to know about IU homecoming: Indiana University football, traffic and $1,000 per night.

    Bluegrass and roots music at Buskirk-Chumley Theater this weekend

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJHR0_0wAK3fKq00

    Two days of roots and bluegrass music take over the stage at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, catch the Sam Bush Band, Emily Scott Robinson and the John Prine Tribute, which features guitarist Jason Wilber and bassist Dave Jacques , who were both members of the John Prine Band.

    On Saturday, the Leyla McCalla Band, Emily Scott Robinson and Sunny War will perform and New York Times bestselling author Alice Randall will be there with her newest book, "My Black Country."

    Performances begin at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets for Friday range from $24 to $44. Tickets to Saturday's performances are free.

    Spooks, scares and skates on ice this Saturday

    Hit the ice in your costume from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the 2024-25 season at Frank Southern Ice Arena, 2100 S. Henderson St. There will be spooky tunes and a haunted locker room.

    Admission is $6 per person, $3 more for skate rental.

    Hike through Yellowwood State Forest with Rainbow Birders

    Rainbow Birders, part of Spencer Pride , will be meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday to walk Yellowwood State Forest in Brown County, a good fall excursion. Everyone is welcome to participate. In case of inclement weather, the group will host a bird-themed presentation at the commUnity center, 17 E. Franklin St., Spencer. Free.

    Reach Jill Bond at jbond@heraldt.com. Reach Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington weekend: book fair, bluegrass music, bird hike, spooky skate, historic play

