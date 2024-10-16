What events are happening for Indiana University's Homecoming this weekend?

This story was updated on Oct. 16, 2024, to correct an inaccuracy.

It’s homecoming weekend at Indiana University, and from the IU v. Nebraska game Saturday to the John Mellencamp statue unveiling this Friday ( with “the cougar” himself in attendance! ), this weekend promises to be a busy one in Bloomington.

From the Homecoming parade to the Hoosier Hysteria basketball scrimmage games, here’s your primer on events, traditions and logistics for IU’s 2024 Homecoming weekend.

Who are the Hoosiers playing against for the Homecoming football game?

The Hoosiers, who are currently 6-0 for the second time in IU history , will face off against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium at noon on Oct. 19.

Nebraska, who is 5-1 this season, is currently sixth in the Big Ten (IU is in a three-way tie for No. 1).

Is the IU v. Nebraska game sold out?

Yes. Tickets have sold out, but resale tickets may be available on StubHub .

Are there any hotel rooms available in Bloomington for Homecoming weekend?

There are a few, but options are pricey. Based on their listings on Google, the Hyatt Place and Courtyard hotels on Walnut Street and the Graduate Hotel on Kirkwood have a few rooms available, with prices starting at around $600. Other options with availability farther from campus include the Travelodge on Third Street, and Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn and Comfort Inn. Prices range from approximately $300 to $800 a night.

When are the Hoosier Hysteria scrimmage basketball games?

Hoosier basketball fans will get a sneak peek of the 2024-2025 Hoosiers with “Hoosier Hysteria,” an annual scrimmage preview of both the men and women’s teams on Oct. 18 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Doors for Hoosier Hysteria open at 6:30 p.m. and scrimmage games begin at 7:30 . Hoosier Hysteria is free and open to the public.

When is the Homecoming Parade?

The Homecoming parade is on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Parade floats, cars, bands and other organizations will travel down Woodlawn Avenue from 13th Street to 17th Street. The parade will include a performance from IU’s Marching Hundred .

This year’s theme is “Hoosier Hollywood.” Participants and attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Will John Mellencamp be at Homecoming weekend?

Yes. The local heartland rock legend will be on IU’s campus on Oct. 18 for the unveiling of a bronze statue in his honor outside of the IU Auditorium. The statue was made by local artist and IU alumnus Michael McAuley, who also made IU’s Hoagy Carmichael statue.

The unveiling begins at 1 p.m. and those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at myiu.org/events .

What other events are happening for Homecoming?

Homecoming is a busy weekend, especially this year. Some other events going on include:

The women’s soccer tailgate , hosted by the Student Athletic Board, is Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bill Armstrong Stadium (1606 N. Fee Lane). Free.

, hosted by the Student Athletic Board, is Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bill Armstrong Stadium (1606 N. Fee Lane). Free. The grand opening of the IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology on Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Free.

on Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Free. The Hoosier Huddle tailgate before the IU v. Nebraska game on Oct. 19 from 9-11:45 a.m. at the Virgil T. Devault Alumni Center (1000 E. 17th St.). Registration closes Oct. 16. Purchase tickets at myiu.org/events/huddle24 .

before the IU v. Nebraska game on Oct. 19 from 9-11:45 a.m. at the Virgil T. Devault Alumni Center (1000 E. 17th St.). Registration closes Oct. 16. Purchase tickets at myiu.org/events/huddle24 . The Bloomington Social Club’s Homecoming Wrap Party will be Oct. 19 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Alumni Hall in the Indiana Memorial Union (900 E. 7th St.). Free.

What’s the significance of Homecoming Weekend?

Homecoming weekend is a tradition celebrated at most American colleges that typically occurs in late September or early October. The tradition emerged in the early 20th century as a time for families and alumni to visit and celebrate university pride.

At IU, Homecoming events include a Friday parade down Woodlawn Avenue, “Hoosier Hysteria” basketball scrimmage games at Assembly Hall and a Saturday home football game at Memorial Stadium.

