    Try Crepe Outdoors food truck at Food Truck Fridays; Smoothie King and Wingstop coming

    By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times,

    2 days ago

    Crepes may be French cuisine's most versatile handheld snacks, and they're now available at Bloomington's Food Truck Friday .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YQVw_0w8muXtH00

    The Crĕpe Outdoors has participated in the past few Food Truck Fridays and will be creating sweet and savory crepes at future Food Truck Fridays, happening 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Switchyard Park.

    The locally-owned food truck offers savory crepes including Turkey Feta Flare with turkey, cheddar and feta cheese, organic spinach and sour cream; Pesto Perfecto with turkey, mozzarella, organic spinach and pesto; and Eggy Brecky with egg, ham, cheddar and feta cheese, organic spinach and sour cream. Sweet crepes include Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Nutelly in My Belly, Banannutella Bliss, Strawbelicious Nutella and Strawberry Banana Nutella.

    In addition to crepes, Crĕpe Outdoors has gelato (chocolate, sea salt caramel and vanilla), macarons (lemon, almond, caramel, pistachio) and Italian ice (lemon, cherry, mango, strawberry). For more about where to find them, check out The Crepe Outdoors on Facebook or Instagram .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWpej_0w8muXtH00

    Signs up for 2 more restaurants: Smoothie King and Wingstop

    People driving along South College Mall Road have seen a lot of activity in The Shoppes along College Mall Road. A closer look reveals signs for two new restaurants are going up. Work continues on the interior spaces for Smoothie King and Wingstop at the southern end of The Shoppes.

    Estimates are that Smoothie King could open in mid November. Smoothie King has locations in Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among many others. The franchise restaurants offer different blends of smoothies for people looking for a healthful treat.

    Wingstop is expected to open some time in December. The take-out and delivery only restaurant offers a variety of wings, different sauces and chicken sandwiches along with fries.

    Look for updates in future columns.

    Great White Smoke BBQ competing in World Food Championship in Indianapolis

    Great White Smoke BBQ , of Bloomington, will be competing in the 2024 World Food Championships (WFC), which will be Nov. 8-12 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Great White Smoke received a golden ticket to the food championships after being crowned the grand champion at a Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Series competition in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this summer.

    Tickets for the WFC are on sale now. Go online to https://worldfoodchampionships.com . Hours for the championships will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 12. Barbecue judging will be Nov. 9 and 10 with the finals on Nov. 12. Other categories in the championships include bacon, burger, chef, dessert, live fire, noodle, rice, sandwich, seafood, soup and vegetarian.

    Dave's Hot Chicken adds spice to Reaper items and slushers to the menu

    Dave's Hot Chicken has upped the ante on its Dave's Reaper tender and slider, making them even hotter than before. Patrons will have to sign a waiver when ordering the hottest of Dave's chicken, which the company states is 50% hotter than the original version.

    To cool off, customers can try Dave's new line of frozen Slushers. Four flavors are Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, Powerade Mountain Berry Blast, Hi-C Flashin' Fruit Punch and Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade. Another new treat is the Creamy Slusher that adds some vanilla shake on the top. Flavors are strawberries and cream, rocket cream and orange cream.

    Bloomington's Dave's Hot Chicken is at 314 E. Kirkwood Ave.

    The Tap wins silver medal at Great American Beer Festival

    The Tap in Bloomington won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival , which was Oct. 10-12, in Denver. The Tap's Kill the Lights Imperial Stout was one of three Hoosier brews that received awards. Bier Brewery and Taproom in Indianapolis won a silver for its Roggenschnizzle, a rye beer; and Field Artisan Brewing in Westfield won a bronze for its herb and spice beer Dill Pickle.

    The Tap's Kill the Lights is a British-style imperial stout that will be back on draft in early December. The Tap's Bloomington location is at 101 N. College Ave.

    The Great American Beer Festival is the nation's largest professional beer competition. This year 326 medals were awarded to 273 breweries and cideries.

    Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com

    This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Try Crepe Outdoors food truck at Food Truck Fridays; Smoothie King and Wingstop coming

