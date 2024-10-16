Mapping project finds 20 invasive plant species in Indiana's Deam wilderness

Many of the same invasive plants that find their way into yards and gardens are also in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness and efforts are underway to document where they are.

For the past two years, Hoosier National Forest staff and a nonprofit group dedicated to identifying and removing invasive plants have been trekking through Indiana's only wilderness mapping where they find those plants. They spent 2023 hiking the Deam's 36 miles of trails, looking for any invasive plants within 25 feet on either side. This year, their efforts have been concentrated near Frog Pond Ridge, which has unique limestone outcroppings and potentially unique plant life.

Cheryl Coon, currently economic partnership coordinator and former botanist for the Hoosier National Forest, said efforts with the State of Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management (SICIM) included hiring Bloomington-based Eco Logic to help with mapping where the different invasive species were found.

"If we're going to manage them, we want to know what's out there and how to work on the problems they present," Coon said about the non-native and aggressively growing plants.

While the focus began along the trails, Coon and the others know there are more invasive plants throughout the wilderness area. Besides being tracked in by feet, invasive plants also are spread by seeds dropped by birds and other wildlife or are blown in by strong winds. Some likely came from the remnants of the farmsteads that once dotted the area.

While the hope is a thorough mapping of the wilderness, beginning along trails makes sense.

"We're just trying to get (invasive plants) off the trails so people don't pick it up and spread it farther along the trail," Coon explained, adding horses also spread invasive plant seeds along trails and across streams. "People and horses, they all bring in those seeds."

In all, there are 12,953 acres within the Deam wilderness. Before the current project began in 2023, volunteers, along with Indiana University professors and students, spent time pulling out garlic mustard. The groups have been working to clear away the unwanted plants for more than 15 years, significantly reducing the number of some invasive plants currently in the wilderness.

Monroe County Identify and Reduce Invasive Species (MC-IRIS) has helped the IU groups for the past four years, concentrating on Japanese stiltgrass along several trails. Japanese stiltgrass is the most abundant trailside invasive that's been seen in the wilderness. It's one of the many invasive plants known to be found in young forests and openings and since it's shade-tolerant, it does well in many locations.

These invasive plants have been found in the Deam wilderness

Amur honeysuckle : Found in a handful of locations along trails.

Autumn olive trees : Found scattered along many of the trails. In some locations with many and others just one or two.

Burning bush : Found in just three spots in the eastern part of the wilderness.

Callery pear trees : Found in two locations on one trail.

Garlic mustard : Found in four areas, although the smaller number may be due to the people who have spent years pulling out garlic mustard.

Japanese barberry : Found in just a handful of places along the trails.

Japanese honeysuckle : Found along many of the trails in dozens of locations.

Japanese stiltgrass: Most abundant trailside invasive species mapped in the wilderness with plants along all the trails in many locations.

Multiflora rose : Found in large numbers along all the wilderness trails. This plant was probably introduced to the area when farmers were working the land.

Myrtle : A groundcover found in two areas associated with cemeteries.

Osage orange trees : Found in seven locations along three trails.

Poison hemlock : A biennial plant found at the trailheads.

Privet : Found in three spots.

Sericea lespedeza (also known as Chinese bushclover): Found in many areas along trails in the wilderness.

Star-of-Bethlehem : Widely scattered in three locations.

Tree of heaven : Found in three spots.

Vinca minor (periwinkle): Found in three locations along trails with only one of any length.

Wineberry : Found in about a dozen locations along a few of the trails.

Two plants that were not found were lesser celadine and Siberian squill.

Other plants that were found but not mapped by EcoLogic include Oriental lady's thumb and beefsteak plant. Both were found along trails but did not seem to be spreading.

Wilderness rules make eradicating invasives more difficult

Because they are working inside a designated wilderness area, there are restrictions on what control measures can be used. Herbicides, used in other parts of the Hoosier National Forest, are not allowed. While garlic mustard and Japanese stiltgrass can be pulled out of the ground, other invasive plants including tree of heaven, callery pear trees and wineberry have to be cut down and dug up.

Teena Ligman, a SICIM co-founder and board member, said without the use of herbicides it's "a losing battle" with some of the invasive plants in the wilderness. Getting approval to use herbicides in the Deam wilderness would take years, requiring a proposal and public hearings.

Anthony Sipes, president of SICIM, agrees herbicides may be needed in the future to control invasive plants. A comprehensive environmental analysis would be needed first, even before approval is sought.

So, the groups and volunteers will continue to locate and eradicate as many of the plants as possible using methods allowed in the wilderness.

Continuing in 2025 relies on finding funding

The hope for the project is that more funding can be secured so more work can be done in 2025. Funding for 2023 was provided through a U.S. Forest Service State, Private and Tribal Forestry competitive grant . This year's funds came from the Inflation Reduction Act .

If money is available next year, the plan is to focus on the tree of heaven and wineberry plants, two of the fastest spreading invasives in the wilderness. Tree of heaven also is the tree preferred by the spotted lanternfly , an invasive insect that is spreading across the U.S. The insect is known to devastate grapes, hops, orchards and trees.

Sipes explained that tree of heaven and wineberry may have been introduced by the subsistence farmers who once farmed the now-wilderness area. The two have been found in just a few areas of the wilderness and if they are eradicated soon, there's less chance the very prolific plants will spread farther into the Deam, he explained. "You get a big bang for your buck. ... They're out there but they're not everywhere. We could get ahead of them."

